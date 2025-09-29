Maha Saptami 2025: WhatsApp status and video greetings to share Maha Saptami 2025 falls on September 29. Celebrate Durga Puja by sharing devotional WhatsApp statuses and video clips with family and friends.

New Delhi:

Maha Saptami 2025 will be celebrated on September 29, 2025, as part of Durga Puja and Shardiya Navratri. This day marks the worship of Maa Durga in her powerful form and is one of the most important days of the Puja. Devotees perform rituals, prayers, and cultural celebrations with great devotion.

In today’s digital world, people also love to express their festive joy online. Maha Saptami WhatsApp statuses and video clips are a beautiful way to share blessings with family and friends.

Also Read: Maha Saptami 2025: Subho Saptami wishes in English, Hindi and Bengali

Here are the best options for Saptami 2025 statuses you can share.

Maha Saptami WhatsApp status

Celebrate this sacred day by sharing heartfelt Maha Saptami WhatsApp statuses that capture the spirit of Durga Puja and devotion to Maa Durga.

Maha Saptami status video

From devotional songs to festive moments, these Maha Saptami status video clips are perfect to set as your WhatsApp status and spread positivity.

Maha Saptami status

Saptami is full of devotion. These 7th Navratri status videos reflect the joy and energy of the festival.

Maha Saptami 2025 is not just about rituals and prayers, but also about connecting with loved ones. By sharing WhatsApp statuses, short videos, and clips, you can spread blessings, joy, and festive energy. Let this Saptami be a reminder of Maa Durga’s strength and protection.