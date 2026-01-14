Magh Bihu 2026 date and rituals: Significance, time and Uruka celebrations Magh Bihu 2026 will be observed on January 15 in Assam. Here’s the date, Sankranti moment, rituals, Uruka celebrations and the cultural significance of this harvest festival.

Bihu is one of the most celebrated festivals in Assam. On the day, the state turns into a whirlwind of music, dance, food, and joy. This year, Magh Bihu is being observed on January 15, 2026. Magh Bihu coincides with Makar Sankranti in North India, Pongal in Tamil Nadu.

Magh Bihu is observed on the first day of Magh month. The name “Bihu” comes from “Bishu,” which means seeking peace. It is a day of gratitude and love towards Mother Earth and the harvest it provides.

Magh Bihu: Date and time

Magh Bihu date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Sankranti Moment on Magha Bihu: 03:13 PM

The cultural significance of Magh Bihu

In addition to being a seasonal celebration, the Magh Bihu represents the elementary and firmly attached relationship that Assam maintains with land, labour, and community. This marks the culmination of the harvesting season, as the festival celebrates the hard toil that occurred during the previous months and the relief that precedes the start of another season of harvesting. There is considerable significance in the rituals of the festival, lighting the Meji (bonfire), the offering of food to the Agnivahan, and the prasad taking. Food plays a central role, with simple, nourishing dishes like pithas and rice-based delicacies taking precedence over extravagance.

Magh Bihu rituals

Early morning sacred Bath: People wake up at dawn to take a sacred bath and thereby begin a new day.

Meji Flames: People set them on fire as a pious offering to Lord Agni Dev.

Food offerings: Pithas, betel nuts, and other refreshments are offered into the fire as prasad.

Community Distribution: The bhog prasad is distributed among neighbours, relatives, and friends.

Engaging practices: Residents collect charred firewood and throw it on fruit plants for the purposes of fertility and prosperity.

Uruka: the night of feasts, bonfires, and community bonding

Magh Bihu is synonymous with grand feasts and glowing bonfires, with celebrations beginning a day earlier on Uruka. Observed as the final day of the Poush month in the Assamese calendar, Uruka is all about togetherness and abundance. The makeshift huts, named "meji," constructed out of bamboo, leaves, and thatch, soon form the centrepiece of celebrations. These huts are where families and neighbours come together and cook up a feast of local delicacies late into the night. When the sun rises the next morning, the meji is reduced to ashes and is then subsequently spread over the farmland, a long-practiced tradition to make the soil fertile and bring a promising harvest season.

Happy Bihu!