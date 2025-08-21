Madras Day 2025: Best wishes, quotes, images and drawings for Chennai’s special day Madras Day 2025 celebrates the founding of Chennai. Explore beautiful wishes, quotes, drawings and images to share the spirit of this vibrant city.

Madras Day is celebrated every year on August 22. The day commemorates the founding of the city of Madras (now known as Chennai) in 1693. On this day, the village of Madraspatnam was purchased by the East India Company, which eventually led to the development of the city of Madras.

Madras Day is celebrated with a lot of joy and pomp. There are several events and programmes that are arranged on this day. Here are some images, wishes, quotes and drawings for Madras Day.

Madras Day Wishes

Check out some wishes for Madras Day that you can use.

Happy Madras Day to the city that beats with heritage, culture, and timeless charm. Wishing Madras Day filled with pride for a city that blends tradition with modernity. Here’s to the spirit of Chennai, always vibrant, warm, and welcoming. May this Madras Day remind us of the city’s history and its golden journey. Happy Madras Day to the city of filter coffee, Carnatic music, and Marina waves. Celebrating the heart of Tamil Nadu, wishing everyone a joyous Madras Day. Here’s to the city where tradition meets progress—Happy Madras Day. Wishing a Happy Madras Day to a city that lives in every soul that calls it home. Cheers to Chennai’s legacy of art, culture, and resilience on Madras Day. May the colors of Madras always shine bright in our hearts. Happy Madras Day to the soulful city that has given us unforgettable memories. Celebrating the timeless heritage of Chennai this Madras Day. On Madras Day, let’s honor the beauty, spirit, and diversity of the city. Happy Madras Day to the land of temples, traditions, and timeless love. Here’s to the city that gave us stories worth celebrating—Happy Madras Day. Wishing Madras Day filled with love, pride, and cultural richness. Happy Madras Day to the city that stands tall with its deep-rooted history. May this Madras Day be a celebration of unity, heritage, and progress. Here’s to Chennai, a city that thrives with art, music, and endless energy. Wishing Madras Day to everyone who holds the city close to their heart. Happy Madras Day to the city that carries its past gracefully while embracing the future. May the charm of Madras continue to inspire generations. Here’s to the soulful lanes, beaches, and temples of Chennai—Happy Madras Day. Wishing everyone a colorful and cultural Madras Day. Happy Madras Day to a city that is as humble as it is magnificent. Here’s to Chennai’s resilience and beauty on Madras Day. Wishing Madras Day filled with memories of love, laughter, and pride. Happy Madras Day to a city that breathes stories in every corner. Here’s to the spirit of Madras that lives forever in our hearts. Wishing everyone a proud and joyous Madras Day, celebrating our heritage.

Madras Day Quotes

Here are some quotes that you can use for Madras Day.

“Madras is not just a city, it’s an emotion that never fades.” “The spirit of Chennai lies in its warmth, resilience, and timeless culture.” “Madras is where tradition and modernity dance together in harmony.” “Chennai is not just lived in, it’s experienced in every heartbeat.” “Madras filters coffee at dawn and Marina waves at dusk.” “The beauty of Chennai is in its people and their boundless love.” “Madras is heritage preserved in temples and stories etched in streets.” “Every corner of Chennai whispers tales of history and pride.” “Madras is a melody of Carnatic music blended with city sounds.” “The true charm of Chennai lies in its simplicity and soul.” “Madras is a city that wears culture like a crown.” “Chennai breathes art, devotion, and endless inspiration.” “Madras is not about the place, it’s about belonging.” “The timelessness of Chennai is in its traditions that never die.” “Madras is the city that hugs you with warmth and pride.” “Chennai has history in its walls and future in its spirit.” “Madras lives in every smile, every festival, every heart.” “Chennai is the poetry of the past written in today’s rhythm.” “Madras is a feeling you carry wherever you go.” “Chennai is a story of resilience, culture, and boundless beauty.” “Madras is the gentle wave at Marina and the soulful note of a veena.” “Chennai is a city where roots are deep and wings are wide.” “Madras is a tradition that embraces progress with grace.” “The legacy of Chennai is written in its people and places.” “Madras is the pride of Tamil Nadu and the soul of its people.” “Chennai is where every street tells a timeless story.’ “Madras is the harmony of heritage and hope.” “Chennai’s charm lies in its simplicity and strength.’ “Madras is a celebration of life, culture, and love.” “Chennai is not just a city, it’s home to every heart that feels it.”

Madras Day Images

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Chennai Central Station, one of the city’s most famous landmarks, on Madras Day

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Creative artwork of Chennai’s heritage shared on Madras Day 2025

Madras Day 2025 Drawing

