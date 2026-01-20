Lollapalooza India 2026: Dates, lineup, ticket prices, and venue details

Do you like music? Then you’re in luck! Lollapalooza India is coming back with its fourth edition, taking place in Mumbai over the weekend of January 24-25, 2026.
Get ready for two days of live performances from some of the best artists in the world, as well as exciting new talent.
Lollapalooza India 2026 dates and location
Lollapalooza India 2026 will take place on Saturday, January 24 and Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, India. Gates open at approximately 2 PM each day with music running until approximately 10 PM.
Mumbai’s coastal energy, vibrant arts/culture scene, and overall atmosphere create the ideal location for this globally recognised music festival to return to India for its fourth time.
Lollapalooza India 2026 lineup: Linkin Park and other artists
One of the biggest talking points this year is the historic India debut of Linkin Park. Their appearance as the Day 2 headliner (January 25) has generated massive excitement among fans across generations.
The festival boasts a massive lineup of over 40 artists from around the world and India’s independent music scene, spread across four buzzing stages with more than 20 hours of live music over the weekend.
Day 1 – January 24, 2026
- Playboi Carti
- Yungblud
- Knock2
- Fujii Kaze
- The Midnight
- Mother Mother
- Ankur Tewari
- Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely & Homixide Gang (Opium takeover)and more.
Day 2 – January 25, 2026
- Linkin Park
- Kehlani
- LANY
- Sammy Virji
- Calum Scott
- Bloodywood
- Karsh Kale
- OAFF × Savera
- Rising Indian acts like MXRCI, Sen, Zoya and Gauley Bhai and a host of others.
Lollapalooza India 2026 tickets: Price, booking and pass options
Tickets for Lollapalooza India 2026 are on sale now, primarily through BookMyShow, the festival’s official booking partner.
Ticket Prices
- General Admission (GA) – Starting at around Rs 6,999
- Lolla Comfort – A more relaxed zone with easier access
- Lolla VIP – Elevated viewing areas and premium experiences
- Lolla Platinum – Limited, top-tier passes with exclusive perks
Prices vary by pass type and availability, with early-bird and weekend package options often selling out quickly.
For those seeking last-minute tickets, a variety of passes, including GA weekend tickets, are still circulating online, sometimes with negotiable prices for resellers looking to transfer tickets.
