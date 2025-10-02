Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2025: Wishes, quotes, images, and WhatsApp status to share on October 2 October 2, 2025, marks Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, celebrating India’s second Prime Minister known for his humility and the slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. Share heartfelt wishes in English and Hindi, inspirational quotes, images, and WhatsApp status videos to pay tribute to one of the nation’s most re

October 2, 2025, marks the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s second Prime Minister, known for his humility, simplicity and the historic slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'. The day holds great significance as it falls on the same date as Gandhi Jayanti, making October 2 a double occasion to remember two of India’s greatest leaders.

Across the nation, people honour Lal Bahadur Shastri’s contribution by sharing wishes, inspirational quotes, images, and WhatsApp video status. From students to farmers, his teachings on truth, discipline, and service to the nation continue to inspire.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2025 wishes in English

Wishing you a Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2025. May Shastri Ji’s honesty and simplicity inspire us always. Remembering the leader who gave us Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. Happy Shastri Jayanti! A true patriot of India. On this Jayanti, let us follow Shastri Ji’s ideals. Celebrating the life of a humble yet powerful leader. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti to all. May peace and truth guide us like Shastri Ji. A great leader born today, Happy Shastri Jayanti. His simplicity was his strength—remembering Shastri Ji. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti! Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. A day to recall his selfless service to India. Warm wishes on Shastri Ji’s Jayanti. Let’s honour the man of courage and vision. Happy Shastri Jayanti to everyone. His values still light the path of India. A humble soul, a strong leader—Shastri Ji forever. Let’s celebrate his ideals of honesty and unity. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti! May his teachings inspire us towards progress. Remembering the second Prime Minister of India today. Shastri Ji’s legacy of truth will never fade. Happy Shastri Jayanti to all Indians. His life is a lesson in humility. Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji continues to inspire us. Saluting the leader who stood for farmers and soldiers. Jai Jawan Jai Kisan echoes even today. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti! His contribution to India will never be forgotten. May we always live by Shastri Ji’s ideals.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti wishes in Hindi

Lal Bahadur Shastri ji ki jayanti par hardik shubhkamnayein. Shastri ji ke janmadin par unki yaadon ko naman. Jai Jawan Jai Kisan ka naara humein sada prerna deta rahe. Shastri ji ki imandari hum sab ke liye misaal hai. Hardik shubhkamnayein Shastri Jayanti ke avsar par. Bharat ke dusre Pradhan Mantri ko shraddhanjali. Shastri ji ke adarsh humein ekta ki raah dikhate hain. Shastri Jayanti ke is din desh unko yaad karta hai. Jai Jawan Jai Kisan! Happy Shastri Jayanti. Shastri ji ki saralta aur tyag hamesha yaad rahenge. Shastri Jayanti par sabko hardik badhaiyan. Desh ke mahan neta ko koti koti pranam. Shastri ji ke nishkalank jeevan se seekh leni chahiye. Unka jeevan hum sabke liye prerna srot hai. Happy Shastri Jayanti! Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. Desh ko ekta aur anushasan ki shiksha dene wale Shastri ji ko naman. Shastri Jayanti ke avsar par unki yaadon ko jeevit rakhe. Hardik shubhkamnayein Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti par. Unke adarsh hamesha humein imandari ki seekh dete hain. Jai Jawan Jai Kisan ka naara hamesha goonjta rahe. Shastri ji ki mahanta ko salaam. Shastri Jayanti par unke sangharsh ko yaad karein. Unki nishtha aur tyag hamesha prerna denge. Shastri ji ke janmadin par sabko shubhkamnayein. Ek aadarsh neta ko desh ka naman. Jai Jawan Jai Kisan! Happy Shastri Jayanti. Shastri ji ka jeevan saralta aur seva ka prateek tha. Unke shabd aur vichar aaj bhi humare liye margdarshak hain. Bharat ke ek satya-nisth neta ko yaad karte hain.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti quotes

“Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.” “Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation.” “We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.” “We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country.” “We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war.”

Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life was a shining example of humility, service and patriotism. On his Jayanti in 2025, let us keep his values alive and spread his message of simplicity, truth, and unity across the nation.