Labour Day 2025: Quotes, wishes and when to celebrate Labour Day in the USA and Canada Labour Day 2025 will be celebrated on 1 September in the USA and Canada. Discover inspiring Labour Day quotes and wishes to share with friends, family, and colleagues, and honour the contribution of workers on this special day.

New Delhi:

Labour Day is the best time to honour the dedication, resilience, and achievements of workers everywhere. In the United States and Canada, it is celebrated with parades, community gatherings, and a well-earned long weekend. It is a reminder that our civilisation stands on the efforts and sweat of millions.

Observed on the first Monday of September, this day recognises not just the contribution of workers but also the labour movement. It was the labour movement that fought for fair wages, safe working conditions, and dignity at work. Here are inspiring quotes and wishes you can share with friends, family, and colleagues.

Also read: Happy Labour Day 2025: Heartfelt wishes, quotes, greetings, messages and WhatsApp status to share

When is Labour Day celebrated in the US and Canada?

In both the United States and Canada, Labour Day is celebrated on the first Monday of September each year. In 2025, it falls on a Monday, 1 September.

Happy Labour Day wishes

Wishing you happiness and pride in your work this Labour Day. May your efforts continue to bring success and satisfaction. Happy Labour Day to all those who work with passion and purpose. May your day be filled with rest and your year with achievements. Wishing you a day to honour your dedication and hard work. Happy Labour Day! Celebrate with joy and take a well-deserved break. May this day bring recognition for the strength you carry every day. Here’s to celebrating the workers who move the world forward. May you continue to inspire through your determination and discipline. Happy Labour Day — a toast to every small and big success.

Labour Day September 1 quotes

“Labour Day is a reminder that no work is small and every effort matters.” “Work is not man’s punishment. It is his reward and his strength.” – George Sand “Without labour, nothing prospers.” – Sophocles “Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work.” – Aristotle “The dignity of labour depends not on what you do, but how you do it.” “Labour is the ladder through which human dignity and creative excellence are expressed.” “Work isn’t just about earning a living, it’s about creating a life.” “Nothing ever comes to one that is worth having except as a result of hard work.” – Booker T. Washington “The miracle is not that we do the work, but that we are happy to do it.” – Mother Teresa “Labour is the basis of all prosperity.”

Also read: International Labour Day: 5 fascinating facts you need to know about

Labour Day USA wishes

Wishing you a Happy Labour Day filled with pride for all that you do. May this Labour Day remind you of the value and dignity of your hard work. Happy Labour Day! Here’s to every effort that builds our nation stronger. Wishing you a relaxing Labour Day, you’ve truly earned it. Let this Labour Day be a celebration of dedication, resilience, and dreams achieved. Happy Labour Day to all workers whose efforts shape our tomorrow. May your day be full of rest, recognition, and joy. Happy Labour Day! Here’s to the heroes of every profession. Your hard work deserves not just one day but every day of recognition. Celebrate this Labour Day with gratitude for your journey and your strength.

Take this day to celebrate the strength of workers. Happy Labour Day 2025!