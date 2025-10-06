Kojagiri Purnima status: Marathi and Hindi video status for Sharad Purnima night 2025 Celebrate Kojagiri Purnima 2025 with new Hindi and Marathi status videos! Download moonlight-themed Kojagiri statuses to share on WhatsApp and social media.

Kojagiri Purnima 2025, also known as Sharad Purnima, will be celebrated on October 6, 2025, marking one of the most sacred nights dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. The night glows with the divine light of the full moon. On this occasion, devotees stay awake performing Jagaran and offer kheer under the moonlight, praying for wealth, health, and happiness.

In today’s digital era, people celebrate Kojagiri not just with rituals but also by sharing beautiful Marathi and Hindi status videos that capture the serenity of the full moon, devotional chants, and festive energy.

Here you’ll find the best Kojagiri Purnima status video downloads ready to share on WhatsApp.

Kojagiri Purnima Status Video Download

Bhakti-filled Hindi Kojagiri status with devotional chants.

Kojagiri Purnima Status in Marathi

Kojagiri Purnimechya Hardik Shubhechha!

Sharing Kojagiri status videos connects devotion with digital celebration. These short clips spread positivity, peace, and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi across your circle.

