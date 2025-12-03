Karthigai Deepam 2025 wishes: English and Tamil greetings, messages, and images to share Karthigai Deepam 2025 brings light, prayer, and celebration. Here are simple, heartfelt wishes in English and Tamil, along with images to share with your loved ones.

Karthigai Deepam is an old Tamil Nadu lamp festival. People worship Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan on the occasion. They set clay lamps in every room so the house glows with light and prayer. One lamp in front of the home is said to drive darkness from the mind - the flame stands for purity, clear knowledge and a steady spirit.

If you want to send a warm note to relatives, share a picture on social media or simply read Karthigai Deepam greetings in English or Tamil, the lines plus images below fit the 2025 date. Use them to place light in another person's day.

Karthigai Deepam wishes in English

Happy Karthigai Deepam! May the divine light guide your path with peace and wisdom.

Wishing you joy, prosperity, and endless blessings this Karthigai Deepam 2025.

May Lord Shiva and Murugan remove all obstacles from your life.

Let the light of Deepam fill your heart with love and positivity.

Wishing you warmth, happiness, and divine grace on this sacred day.

May this festival bring harmony, clarity, and success into your life.

Wishing you a blessed Karthigai Deepam filled with spiritual light.

May every diya you light fade away your worries and fears.

Happy Karthigai Deepam 2025! Stay blessed, stay joyful.

May this divine light brighten up your home and your soul.

May devotion give you strength on this Karthigai Deepam.

Wishing you peace, purity, and inner radiance today and always.

Allow the sparkle of the lamps to fill your life with boundless joy.

May this sacred day bring health, wealth, and divine protection.

Happy Karthigai Deepam to you and your family – shine with grace.

Karthigai Deepam wishes in Tamil

Karthigai Deepam nal vazhthukkal! Iniya oligal un vazhvil vilanguvathaga.

Deepam pola un uyir velichamum punniyum peruvathaga.

Lord Murugan un vazhvil amaidhi matrum vettri tharum.

Deepam oli un manathil sandhosham nirappattum.

Iniya Karthigai Deepam 2025! Nalam, aarogyam, magizhchi!

Shiva parasakthi un vazhiyai velakki kakkattum.

Deepam oli pola un vazhvu theriyattum.

Karthigai vilakku un iruvalayangalai thurakkattum.

Un veetil oliyum sandhoshamum niraiyattum.

Iniya Deepam naal un nenjathil amaidhiyai kodukkattum.

Arul, punniyam un vaazhkaiyil perugattum.

Deepam oli un kanavugalai neravetrattum.

Un vazhvum deepam pol lampiyaga valargattum.

Iniya Karthigai Deepam vazhthukkal – sandhoshamum samadhanamum.

Murugan arul unaku ellam nanmai tharattum.

Karthigai Deepam images

Happy Karthigai Deepam! May the divine light guide your path with peace and wisdom.

Wishing you joy, prosperity, and endless blessings this Karthigai Deepam 2025.

Karthigai Deepam nal vazhthukkal!

Deepam pola un uyir velichamum punniyum peruvathaga.

Whether you're sending Karthigai Deepam 2025 wishes, sharing images, or offering prayers, each message is a way to spread hope and warmth.

May this festival bring peace, spiritual growth, and brighter days for you and your loved ones. Happy Karthigai Deepam 2025!

