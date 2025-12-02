Karan Aujla India tour 2026: Ticket prices, dates, cities and presale details for P-Pop Culture concerts Karan Aujla is bringing his P-Pop Culture World Tour to India in early 2026. Here are the ticket prices, dates, cities and presale details for fans.

New Delhi:

Global Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla is all set to take his P-Pop Culture World Tour to India early in 2026, with a six-city schedule now confirmed.

The India leg of the tour is a big part of his global tour, and is expected to draw massive crowds across metro cities in the country.

Karan Aujla concert ticket sales: Dates, platforms and early access

Tickets can be bought by fans through official booking platforms from December 3, 2025, at 2 pm, when the general sale goes live. However, the holders of the HSBC credit card are getting special early access. The presale window for customers with HSBC cards opened on December 1, 2025, at 12 pm, giving them the first opportunity to secure their seats.

Karan Aujla concert ticket price and VIP packages

Entry-level tickets to the concerts will start from just Rs 999, thereby making the shows affordable for a wide range of listeners. In addition to standard passes, organisers will also offer VIP and premium fan packages, promising a prioritised concert experience with special add-ons targeted at loyal followers.

Karan Aujla India tour cities and dates

Aujla’s India concerts will take place across six major cities from late February, continuing through March 2026. Here, take a look at the schedule:

New Delhi - February 28, 2026

- February 28, 2026 Mumbai and Pune - March 4, 2026

- March 4, 2026 Chandigarh - March 14, 2026

- March 14, 2026 Indore - March 21, 2026

- March 21, 2026 Bengaluru - March 29, 2026

The concerts will take place at major stadium and arena venues, making this one of the biggest-scale Punjabi music tours of recent times. The tour is being viewed as a significant moment for Punjabi pop as well as Aujla, whose popularity has soared dramatically in the last couple of years.

The singer, who is also the composer and lyricist of all his songs, recently came out with his album, P-Pop Culture, which became a roaring success.

Tracks such as For A Reason, Boyfriend, 7.7 Magnitude, Gabru, and I Really Do were all over Instagram, with fans making countless reels, expressing their love and appreciation for Aujla. With the India leg of the P-Pop Culture World Tour having been announced, desi fans now have a chance to listen to their star live on stage.