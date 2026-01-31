Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026: Dates, location, ticket prices, what to expect and how to reach The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 returns to South Mumbai with nine days of art, music, theatre and culture. Here’s everything you need to know about festival dates, location, free entry, booking details, what to expect and how to reach the venue using public transport.

South Mumbai’s streets are set to come alive once again with colour, culture and creativity as the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival returns for 2026. Over the years, the festival has become one of the city’s most loved cultural fixtures, drawing in artists, performers and visitors from across Mumbai and beyond. It is the kind of event people wander into casually and end up staying for hours.

Launched in 1999 by the Kala Ghoda Association, the festival was created to celebrate the artistic spirit of the Kala Ghoda precinct while also preserving its heritage character. What began as a local initiative has grown into a large-scale, open-air cultural celebration that still manages to feel accessible and welcoming.

What the Kala Ghoda Art Festival stands for and who organises it

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is organised by the Kala Ghoda Association, a non-profit group formed in 1998 to protect and enhance the heritage arts district of Kala Ghoda. The festival was designed to bring art out of galleries and into public spaces. Over time, it has expanded into a multidisciplinary platform that includes visual art, music, dance, theatre, literature, cinema, workshops and heritage walks. All proceeds from the festival go back into maintaining and restoring the Kala Ghoda precinct.

Kala Ghoda Festival 2026 dates

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 will run from January 31 to February 8. This marks the 26th edition of the festival. Events typically start in the morning and continue into the evening. Visitors can choose to drop in briefly or spend an entire day exploring.

Kala Ghoda Festival 2026 location

The festival takes place in the Kala Ghoda area of South Mumbai. The precinct is known for its museums, galleries and historic buildings. Several streets are turned into pedestrian-only zones during the festival. Installations, stages and stalls are spread across the neighbourhood.

What to expect at Kala Ghoda Festival 2026

Large-scale visual art installations and exhibitions

Live music, dance and theatre performances throughout the day

Literature sessions, talks and panel discussions

Film screenings and cultural showcases

Hands-on workshops and guided heritage walks

Dedicated zones and activities for children

Food stalls, handcrafted products and live art demonstrations

Kala Ghoda Festival 2026 ticket prices and booking details

Entry to the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is free. No paid tickets are required to attend the festival. Some platforms may show a booking option, but this is a free registration, not a paid ticket. Most performances and exhibitions do not require prior booking. Certain workshops or limited-seating sessions may require free registration on a first-come basis.

How to reach Kala Ghoda Festival 2026 using public transport

Local trains

Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus are the closest stations

Both are within walking distance of the festival area

Buses

Several BEST buses stop near Kala Ghoda

Horniman Circle and Hutatma Chowk are commonly used drop-off points

Metro

Metro Line 3 connects to nearby areas and offers another convenient option

Whether you come for the art, the performances or just to soak in the atmosphere, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has a way of pulling you in. It is relaxed, lively and very Mumbai, the kind of place where you can take your time and let the city unfold around you.

