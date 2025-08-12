Kajari Teej 2025 status and wishes in English and Hindi to share with loved ones Kajari Teej 2025 is here! Share heartfelt wishes and festive status updates in English and Hindi to spread joy and celebrate this auspicious day with loved ones.

New Delhi:

Kajari Teej, which is also referred to as Kajri Teej or Badi Teej, is an auspicious festival among married women. It is enjoyed throughout regions of North India. It is celebrated with religiosity and happiness, commemorating the marriage of Goddess Parvati to Lord Shiva, representing marital happiness and bliss.

On the day of Kajari Teej, women adorn festive clothes, sing traditional songs, conduct rituals, and observe fasts. On this day, women seek blessings for the happiness and well-being of their husbands. Here are sweet wishes and status messages to send to your loved ones on this Kajari Teej 2025.

Kajari Teej wishes in English

Wishing you a joyous Kajari Teej filled with love and blessings. May Goddess Parvati bring endless happiness to your married life. Happy Kajari Teej! May your home be full of peace and prosperity. May this Kajari Teej strengthen your bond of love and togetherness. Sending heartfelt wishes for a blessed and joyful Kajari Teej. May divine blessings guide your relationship always. Wishing you love, laughter, and a lifetime of togetherness this Teej. Happy Kajari Teej to you and your family! May the beauty of Kajari Teej fill your heart with devotion and joy. Blessings of Goddess Parvati be with you forever. Wishing you a festive Kajari Teej surrounded by love. May this day bring you closer to your partner and your dreams. On Kajari Teej, may you be blessed with harmony and joy. Wishing you a colourful and meaningful Teej celebration. May your fast be fulfilled with divine grace and happiness. Sending prayers for a healthy and happy married life this Teej. Happy Kajari Teej! May your love story be as timeless as Parvati and Shiva. Let this day remind you of the beauty of love and faith. Wishing you new beginnings and cherished moments on this Teej. May the blessings of this festival light up your life. A day of devotion, a life of togetherness – Happy Teej! May your relationship always bloom like a fresh flower. Praying for joy, love, and peace in your home this Kajari Teej. May this Teej be a promise of endless happiness. Wishing you a festival filled with sweet memories. May every Kajari Teej make your love grow deeper. Sending you warm wishes on this auspicious day. Let the spirit of Teej bring you success in every aspect of life. May your prayers be answered with abundance. Happy Kajari Teej! Celebrate love, faith, and tradition.

Kajari Teej wishes in Hindi

Kajari teej ki hardik shubhkamnayein! Maa Parvati aapke vivaahik jeevan ko sukhmayi banayein. Is pavitra teej par aapke ghar mein khushiyon ka vikas ho. Aapke prem aur samarpan ka bandhan sadaa mazboot rahe. Kajari teej ke is avsar par dher saari shubhkamnayein. Bhagwan Shiv aur Maa Parvati ki kripa sadaa bane rahe. Aapke jeevan mein sadaa pyaar aur anand bane rahe. Kajari teej aapke jeevan ko rangon se bhar de. Is teej par aapko sukh-shanti aur samriddhi mile. Maa Parvati aapki saari manokamnaen poori karein. Aapka vivaah sadaa prem aur samman se bhara rahe. Is teej par aapko har khushi ka vardaan mile. Kajari teej ke pavitra din par aapka jeevan mangalmayi ho. Maa Parvati ki kripa se aapka ghar sadaa khush rahe. Aapka prem jeevan Shiv-Parvati ke prem jaisa ho. Har teej par aapka pyaar aur gehra ho. Is teej par aapke jeevan mein naye sapne aur naye rang aayein. Kajari teej ki dheron badhaaiyaan. Maa Parvati aapko sehat aur sukh ka vardaan dein. Is teej par aapke rishton mein pyaar aur samarpan bane rahe. Kajari teej ka tyohaar aapke ghar mein umang laaye. Bhagwan aapke jeevan mein har sukh de. Aapka ghar sadaa rangon aur khushiyon se bhara rahe. Is teej par aapke man mein vishwas aur prem bane rahe. Kajari teej ki shubhkamnayein aapke saath sadaa rahein. Maa Parvati aapke jeevan ko aashirwad se bhar dein. Is pavitra tyohaar par aapko khushhali ka vardaan mile. Kajari teej par aapke sapne poore hon. Aapka jeevan sadaa prem aur shanti se bhara rahe. Happy Kajari Teej! Har din aapka teej jaisa sukhmayi ho.

Kajari Teej 2025 WhatsApp and social media status

Here are a few amazing Kajri Teej status that you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook and social media platforms:

Kajari Teej is more than just a festival for the women of India! It is a day devoted to romantic love, commitment, and spiritual worship. Sharing from the heart, wishes or statuses spreads positive vibes and keeps the festive spirit afloat. Whether in English or Hindi, these wishes serve as a lovely method to reach out to loved ones and celebrate the very spirit of this sacred occasion.