  Live Janmashtami 2025: Wishes, puja time, vrat recipes, mehndi designs, quotes, status and more

Stay tuned to our Janmashtami 2025 live blog for everything you need – from Krishna Janmashtami wishes, puja muhurat, vrat-friendly recipes and mehndi designs, to beautiful quotes, WhatsApp status, photos, and decorations. All updates for 16 August in one place.

A joyful depiction of young Lord Krishna reaching for a pot of butter, surrounded by his friends — a timeless scene that captures the playful spirit of Janmashtami. This image beautifully reflects the devotion, happiness, and cultural traditions associated with Krishna Janmashtami.
Written ByIndia TV Lifestyle Desk  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year marks his 5252nd birth anniversary, and devotees across India are gearing up for grand celebrations.

According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 11:50 PM on August 15 and end at 9:35 PM on August 16. The Nishita Puja Muhurat, which is the most auspicious time to worship Lord Krishna, will be from 12:56 AM to 1:35 AM on August 17 (duration: 39 minutes).

From observing fasts and decorating temples to preparing delicious vrat-friendly recipes and applying Krishna-themed mehndi designs, the day is filled with devotion and joy. Follow our Janmashtami 2025 live updates for everything — puja time, vrat recipes, mehndi designs, wishes, quotes, WhatsApp status, decorations, photos and more.

  • 6:12 PM (IST)Aug 15, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    Floral demand peaks ahead of Janmashtami

    Florists are working overtime as demand for fresh marigold, jasmine, and rose garlands soars. These flowers will adorn temples, jhulas, and home mandirs tomorrow.

  • 6:12 PM (IST)Aug 15, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    Janmashtami mehndi designs trend on social media

    Instagram and Pinterest are flooding with Krishna-themed mehndi designs, from peacock motifs to Radha-Krishna portraits.

     

    India Tv - Back of hand mehndi design with peacock feather
    (Image Source : PINTEREST)Mehndi design for Janmashtami

    India Tv - Mehndi design on palm of hand with Krishna's face
    (Image Source : PINTEREST)Mehndi design on palm of hand with Lord Krishna's face

    India Tv - Intricate peacock mehndi design on palm of hand
    (Image Source : PINTEREST)Mehndi design for Janmashtami with peacock

  • 6:08 PM (IST)Aug 15, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    Vrat preparations in full swing

    Devotees are stocking up on vrat-friendly ingredients like sabudana, makhana, singhara atta, and fresh fruits. Nutritionists suggest planning meals in advance to stay energised throughout the fast.

  • 6:08 PM (IST)Aug 15, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    Markets glow with Janmashtami decoration items

    From shimmering bansuris (flutes) and peacock feathers to dazzling swing sets (jhulas) for Bal Gopal, markets in Mathura, Vrindavan, and across India are buzzing with shoppers.

  • 6:07 PM (IST)Aug 15, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    Janmashtami 2025 date

    As per the Hindu calendar, Krishna Janmashtami falls on 16 August 2025 (Saturday). Nishita Puja Muhurat will be updated tomorrow morning with exact timings for your city.

  • 6:07 PM (IST)Aug 15, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    Countdown begins for Krishna Janmashtami 2025

    Devotees across India are preparing to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami tomorrow, 16 August 2025. Temples are being decorated, markets are bustling with flowers, puja items, and colourful attire for the festivities.

