Live Janmashtami 2025: Wishes, puja time, vrat recipes, mehndi designs, quotes, status and more Stay tuned to our Janmashtami 2025 live blog for everything you need – from Krishna Janmashtami wishes, puja muhurat, vrat-friendly recipes and mehndi designs, to beautiful quotes, WhatsApp status, photos, and decorations. All updates for 16 August in one place.

New Delhi:

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year marks his 5252nd birth anniversary, and devotees across India are gearing up for grand celebrations.

According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 11:50 PM on August 15 and end at 9:35 PM on August 16. The Nishita Puja Muhurat, which is the most auspicious time to worship Lord Krishna, will be from 12:56 AM to 1:35 AM on August 17 (duration: 39 minutes).

From observing fasts and decorating temples to preparing delicious vrat-friendly recipes and applying Krishna-themed mehndi designs, the day is filled with devotion and joy. Follow our Janmashtami 2025 live updates for everything — puja time, vrat recipes, mehndi designs, wishes, quotes, WhatsApp status, decorations, photos and more.