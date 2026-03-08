International Women’s Day 2026: Eight women on what freedom really means to them

New Delhi:

Every year on the 8th of March, International Women’s Day dominates the social media space with posts about empowerment, equality, and progress. However, behind the posts, the meaning of freedom seems to be a personal thing for many. It’s a personal thing for many women who base their freedom on various things.

For some, freedom means safety. To others, freedom means the ability to make choices without being questioned. To mark International Women’s Day 2026, eight women from different professions were asked what the word means to them.

“Freedom means not being boxed into roles”

Harshita Chawla, 30, influencer and cybersecurity expert

For Harshita Chawla, the idea of freedom begins with letting go of assumptions that still shape how women are viewed. She says, “For me, freedom means freedom from people’s expectations. Society often assumes that women must handle household chores or behave a certain way simply because they are women. True freedom is when those assumptions disappear, and women are valued for who they are, not for roles imposed on them.”

“The ability to choose your own path”

Aditi Sharma, 28, marketing professional

For Aditi Sharma, the concept of freedom is related to independence in terms of decision-making, especially with regard to life decisions that often require opinions from other people. She explains, "Freedom is the ability to make decisions about my life without constantly seeking approval. Whether it’s my career, where I live, or the choices I make for my future, freedom means having the space to decide what works best for me.”

“Speaking openly without fear”

Riya Mehta, 34, lawyer

Lawyer Riya Mehta believes freedom begins with being heard. In her opinion, “To me, freedom is the ability to express my thoughts openly without worrying about backlash or being dismissed. Women should be able to speak up in workplaces, families and public spaces and know their voices matter.”

“Dreaming without limits”

Neha Kapoor, 26, entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Neha Kapoor sees freedom in the ability to pursue ambitions without gendered expectations.She says, “Freedom means being able to dream big without being told that something is ‘not for women’. Every woman should have the chance to pursue her ambitions without limitations set by gender.”

“Safety is a form of freedom”

Pooja Nair (name changed on request), 30, architect

For architect Pooja Nair, the idea of freedom is closely linked with something many people take for granted, safety. She mentions, “For me, freedom is closely linked to safety. Being able to travel, work late, or simply walk outside without fear is something many women still struggle with. True freedom will come when safety is not a privilege but a basic reality.”

“Choosing how to balance life”

Sneha Iyer, 35, working mother

Working mother Sneha Iyer describes freedom as the ability to define balance on her own terms. She says “Women often juggle multiple roles, professional, caregiver, partner. Freedom means being able to balance these roles on my own terms without being judged for the choices I make.”

“Being comfortable with who you are”

Ananya Sen, 24, student

For another student, Ananya Sen, freedom means not so much the external world as the internal self. She reveals, "Freedom to me means being comfortable with who I am without constantly worrying about what other people think. It means living authentically without shrinking myself to fit into what society expects of me."

“Success should be personal”

Kavya Desai, 33, fitness coach

Fitness coach Kavya Desai believes freedom lies in defining success individually. She says,“To me, freedom means defining success in my own way. Not everyone wants the same life, and that’s okay. Freedom is when women are allowed to choose their own path without comparisons or pressure.”

For some women, it means safety, for others independence, recognition, or simply the ability to live without constant expectations. On International Women’s Day, those everyday definitions of freedom, often quiet but deeply personal, are just as important as the larger conversations about equality.

Also read: International Women’s Day 2026: Heartfelt wishes, quotes and messages to share on March 8