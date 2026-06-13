Inside Google's Mango Festival: Viral video shows mango-themed treats taking over office cafeteria

New Delhi:

For many people, mango season is something they look forward to all year. At Google's Bengaluru office, however, the arrival of the beloved fruit appears to come with its own dedicated celebration.

A Bengaluru-based Google employee recently shared a glimpse of the company's Mango Festival, and the video quickly caught the internet's attention. Packed with mango-themed treats, colourful decorations and plenty of enthusiasm, the event left many viewers wishing their own workplaces would take summer celebrations quite so seriously.

Inside Google's Mango Festival in Bengaluru

The video was posted on Instagram by Gazal Arora, who works at Google Bengaluru.

She began the clip while sitting in her car, explaining that she was specifically heading to the office for the event.

"It's 4 pm currently, and I'm heading to my office for the Mango Day festival because I don't want to miss it," she said.

The video then moved inside Google's office cafeteria, which had been transformed for the occasion.

Mango-inspired decorations could be seen throughout the space. Employees and staff members were also shown preparing fresh mangoes and arranging a large spread of food centred around the fruit.

The display featured a wide variety of dishes and desserts.

Among them were:

A mango-themed cake

Mango pani puri

Mango gelato served in waffle cones

Mango barfi

Mango tartlets

Mango candies

Freshly sliced mangoes

Several other mango-based treats

The spread appeared to offer just about every mango variation one could think of.

"Mango festival at Google Office," Arora wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

Social media users wish they worked there

The video soon attracted plenty of reactions online.

Many users admitted they were a little jealous after seeing the celebration. Some joked that getting access to events like this was enough motivation to prepare for Google's recruitment process.

Others playfully wondered whether there should be a limit to how many mango-based dishes can exist in one place. At the same time, many confessed that everything on display looked far too tempting to turn down.

Several commenters said the event felt like a dream come true for mango lovers.

The comments section quickly filled with heart emojis, enthusiastic reactions and messages from people saying they wished their own offices organised something similar.

For some viewers, the video was simply a fun glimpse into workplace culture. For others, it was all about the food.

Either way, Google's Mango Festival seems to have struck a chord online, with many people saying it looked like a pretty perfect way to celebrate mango season.

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