Independence Day speech 2025 for UKG, Nursery, Class 1 students [English and Hindi] Looking for a cute Independence Day speech for your child? These short Hindi and English speeches are perfect for UKG, Nursery, and Class 1 school events.

Every year on 15th August, India celebrates its freedom with pride, gratitude, and love. For little children, this day becomes their first step into understanding what 'India' truly means. Schools hold flag hoisting, cultural programmes, and sweet little speeches by UKG and nursery kids dressed in tricolour.

If you’re a parent or teacher looking for a short, heart-touching Independence Day speech for small children, you’ll find them all here — in Hindi and English, carefully written for UKG, Nursery, and Class 1 students.

Independence Day speech for UKG kids

Good morning, everyone.

My name is [child’s name].

Today is 15th August, our Independence Day.

We love our country very much.

Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind!

Independence Day speech for Nursery students

Good morning, everyone.

I am [child’s name].

Today is our Independence Day.

I love my country. Jai Hind!

Independence Day speech for kids in English

6-Line Speech (For UKG to Class 1):

Good morning to all.

Today is Independence Day.

We got freedom on 15th August 1947.

We respect our soldiers and freedom fighters.

Let us all say proudly, “Jai Hind!”

Happy Independence Day!

Speech for Independence Day for Class 1

Respected teachers and dear friends,

Today we are celebrating our 78th Independence Day.

India got freedom in 1947 after a long struggle.

Many brave freedom fighters like Gandhiji, Nehruji and Bhagat Singh gave us this gift.

We hoist the flag and sing the national anthem.

We must love our country and protect it.

Let us be good and honest citizens.

Let us help India grow strong and peaceful.

I feel proud to be Indian.

Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!

Heart-Touching speech on Independence Day

India is not just a country; it is our home. We live here, we learn here, and we grow here. On this special day, we remember all the people who gave their lives for our freedom. Let us promise to be kind, honest, and proud Indians. Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day speech in Hindi for students

UKG / Nursery Speech:

Mera naam [child’s name] hai.

Main UKG class mein padhta/padhti hoon.

Aaj 15 August hai.

Humein Bharat se pyaar hai. Jai Hind!

Class 1 Speech:

Namaste sabhi ko.

Main [child’s name] hoon aur main Class 1 mein padhta/padhti hoon.

Aaj hum 15 August, Swatantrata Diwas mana rahe hain.

1947 mein Bharat azaad hua tha.

Is azaadi ke liye kai veeron ne apni jaan di.

Humein apne desh par garv hai.

Chalo sab milkar bolo, Jai Hind!

Dhanyavaad.

Independence Day short speech (for all kids)

Good morning, everyone.

Today is 15 August, Independence Day.

Let us thank our freedom fighters.

Let us love India always.

Jai Hind!

Let this Independence Day 2025 be your child’s proud moment on stage. These simple speeches are made with love, ease, and confidence in mind — so your little one can shine bright in front of classmates, teachers, and the tricolour.

Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!

