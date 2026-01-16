Hyderabad drone show 2026: Gachibowli Stadium dates, ticket prices and booking details Hyderabad is set to host a spectacular drone show at Gachibowli Stadium on January 16 and 17, 2026. Here’s ticket price, booking details, timings and entry rules.

The skyline of Hyderabad will be lit up with an incredible drone show, blending cutting-edge technology, artistic creativity, and large-scale storytelling. This exciting event is starting at Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium on January 16 and 17. The start time for the drone show will be at dusk.

Gates will open early to accommodate the crowds that will be attending. The show will feature many thousands of drones working together in unison to create amazing visual displays, images, and animations in the night sky, and is anticipated to be one of the largest drone shows hosted in Hyderabad to date. The State Authorities are supporting the event through their sponsorship of an overall cultural and entertainment experience in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Drone Show Tickets: Price and Booking Details

Ticket prices are expected to start from a nominal amount (Rs 199), depending on seating zones and viewing areas inside the stadium.

Gachibowli Drone Show Tickets: How to Book Online

Visit an authorised ticketing platform such as BookMyShow or the official event partner’s app

Search for the Hyderabad Drone Show or Gachibowli Drone Event

Select your preferred date and time slot

Choose a seating or viewing category

Complete payment and download your e-ticket

Visitors are advised to keep a digital copy or printout of the ticket and carry a valid ID for entry verification.

How to Reach Gachibowli Stadium for the Drone Show

By Metro: Take the metro up to Raidurg or Hitec City and continue via cab or auto.

By Bus: TSRTC buses regularly operate routes towards Gachibowli and nearby IT hubs.

Rules, Entry Guidelines and Safety Instructions

You must have a valid ticket to enter.

You must be with an adult at all times.

You are not allowed to bring food or drink from the outside, or other sharp or dangerous items, including fireworks.

You must follow the directions of security and other staff and/or volunteers.

Do not stand in restricted zones, and do not try to cross the barricades.

Drone operations are dependent on weather conditions and will be held off until conditions are safe for drone operation.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early, stay hydrated and cooperate with authorities for crowd management.

