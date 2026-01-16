Hot air balloon festival Hyderabad 2026: Dates, booking, ticket price and venues Hyderabad hosts the Hot Air Balloon Festival 2026 from January 16–18. Here’s everything about balloon rides, Parade Ground shows, ticket prices and online booking details.

Hyderabad’s winter skies will soon be painted with colourful balloons as the Hot Air Balloon Festival 2026 takes flight from January 16 to 18. This three-day aerial celebration is part of a larger cultural lineup that also includes kite flying and drone spectacles around the same time.

Organised by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) in partnership with international ballooning experts, the festival promises both scenic rides and mesmerising visual displays.

While morning flights take off from locations near the city’s outskirts, like around Golconda Fort and other identified open spots, the evening sessions, known as Night Glow Balloon Shows, are anchored at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

The event brings together balloons and pilots from across Europe and beyond, offering residents and visitors a chance to enjoy unique experiences against Hyderabad’s skyline.

Hot Air Balloon Festival 2026 dates

Hot Air Balloon Festival 2026 in Hyderabad will take place from January 16 to 18.

Hot air balloon Hyderabad booking online: Ticket price and details

If you’re planning to ride a hot air balloon, bookings opened online ahead of the event, and tickets were snapped up very quickly due to high demand.

Morning Balloon Rides: These involve horizontal flights that last around 30–40 minutes and cover a distance of roughly 8–10 km. They were priced at around Rs 2,000 plus GST per person for the scheduled dates.

Evening Night Glow Shows: Tethered balloon activities and displays in the Parade Grounds generally had a nominal fee or low ticket cost for spectators (some reports suggest around Rs 15 for short tethered rides or public access via BookMyShow), but exact pricing depends on the type of experience booked.

How to book hot air balloon Hyderabad tickets online

Visit a recognised platform such as BookMyShow or the District app when tickets are released.

Select your preferred date and session, morning balloon or evening night glow.

Complete the booking with your details and payment.

Carry your ticket or confirmation when you visit the venue on the day.

Because tickets were in high demand and sold out rapidly, organisers may release additional slots, so it’s a good idea to monitor booking platforms closely if you missed out initially.

Inauguration of Hot Air Balloon Festival 2026

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao inaugurated the Festival near the historic Golconda Fort at the Golf Club today. He later undertook a hot air balloon ride as part of the opening celebrations. The Minister spent nearly one-and-a-half hours in the air, covering a distance of about 13 kilometres.

The ride began near the Golconda Golf Club and concluded at the outskirts of Appajiguda, offering sweeping aerial views of Hyderabad and its surrounding landscapes. Around 40 passengers were carried in 18 hot air balloons that took off in the morning.

Describing the experience as "truly memorable," Jupally Krishna Rao said the initiative marked a new chapter in the State's tourism journey.

Rules, entry guidelines and age limit for balloon rides

Balloon flights are generally open to people aged 5 and above.

Participants should be physically fit to stand for the duration of the flight and manage gentle movements during take-off and landing.

Tickets are usually non-cancellable and non-refundable, and rides depend on weather conditions for safety.

How to reach Parade Ground for hot air balloon festival Hyderabad

It’s wise to arrive early for your session and follow all the organiser's instructions closely. One can avail the metro to reach the parade ground; the nearest metro station is JBS Metro Railway Station.

Evening Night Glow sessions often allow the public to attend even without flight tickets, but check local listings or organisers’ announcements to see whether spectator tickets are required.

