Happy Hartalika Teej 2025 wishes in Hindi and English to share with loved ones Hartalika Teej 2025: Share these heartfelt wishes, quotes and messages in Hindi and English with your husband, wife, friends and family.

New Delhi:

Today, on 26 August 2025, women across India are celebrating the sacred festival of Hartalika Teej with love and devotion. The day holds deep significance for married women as they observe fasts, perform puja, and pray for their husband’s long life and marital happiness.

Hartalika Teej is also about togetherness and heartfelt emotions. On this special day, people exchange warm wishes and messages with family and friends. To make it easier for you, here’s a curated collection of Hartalika Teej wishes, quotes, and shubhkamnaye in Hindi and English.

Hartalika Teej wishes in Hindi

Here are warm and heartfelt Hartalika Teej wishes in Hindi to share with your loved ones.

Hartalika Teej par aapke jeevan mein sukh aur samriddhi ki barsaat ho. Bhagwan Shiv aur Mata Parvati ki kripa aap par sada bani rahe. Teej ke pavitra avsar par aapka ghar khushiyon se bhar jaye. Hartalika Teej par sabhi manokamna poori ho, yahi prarthna hai. Shiv-Parvati ka divya aashirvaad aapke jeevan ko roshan kare. Is teej par aapki zindagi prem aur samarpan se bhari rahe. Har kadam par aapko safalta aur khushiyan milein. Teej ke vrat se aapke ghar mein sada shanti bani rahe. Mata Parvati aapke sukh-sampatti mein vriddhi karein. Har raat aapke sapne sundar aur sakar ho jayein. Hartalika Teej aapko naye sapno ki udaan de. Bhagwan Shiv aapko swasthya aur lambi aayu dein. Teej ke is utsav par aapke rishte aur mazboot banein. Is pavitra vrat se aapka jeevan roshan ho. Har pal mein prem aur vishwas bana rahe. Mata Parvati aapko sada sukh aur shanti dein. Teej par aapke ghar mein hansi-khushi ka mahaul ho. Aapka har sapna is vrat se sakar ho jaye. Teej aapke jeevan mein naye rang bhar de. Bhagwan Shiv aapko sada sukh aur samriddhi se nawazte rahein.

Hartalika Teej 2025 wishes in English

If you’re looking for wishes in English, here are meaningful Hartalika Teej 2025 messages.

Happy Hartalika Teej 2025! May your fast bring endless happiness and blessings. Wishing you a joyful Teej filled with love, devotion and peace. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with harmony. Sending warm wishes for a beautiful and divine Hartalika Teej. On this Teej, may all your dreams and prayers be answered. Wishing you good health, happiness and prosperity this Teej. Happy Teej! May your married life be full of love and blessings. May this auspicious day bring you eternal joy and strength. Wishing you a Teej filled with devotion and divine grace. Happy Hartalika Teej 2025 to you and your family! May love and faith guide you always, this Teej and beyond. Sending you wishes for peace, prosperity and happiness. On Teej, may your home be blessed with positivity and love. Happy Teej! May your bond with your loved ones grow stronger. Wishing you strength, health and happiness on this sacred day. May this Teej bring you spiritual peace and divine blessings. Celebrate Teej with love, patience and hope for a bright future. Wishing you and your family a blessed Hartalika Teej. May the fast of Teej bring positivity and prosperity to your home. Happy Hartalika Teej 2025—may your life be filled with joy and faith

Happy Hartalika Teej wishes quotes

Share these happy Hartalika Teej quotes and messages filled with devotion and positivity.

May the divine love of Shiv and Parvati inspire your marriage with strength and happiness. Hartalika Teej is a reminder that true devotion always brings blessings. On this Teej, may your life be filled with purity, love, and joy. A festival of faith, love and sacrifice—Hartalika Teej is truly divine. Wishing you strength like Parvati and blessings from Lord Shiva this Teej. Teej is not just fasting, it is devotion, patience and love. May this sacred day bring harmony and eternal love into your life. Hartalika Teej teaches us the power of prayer and dedication. May your home be blessed with divine grace this Teej. Every Teej is a new chance to renew love and trust. Celebrate Teej with joy and the blessings of Shiv-Parvati. Teej is the union of hearts, prayers and devotion. May you find eternal happiness in your relationships this Teej. The fast of Teej is a symbol of selfless love and hope. Let your faith shine as bright as the diya this Hartalika Teej. Teej brings not just devotion but togetherness and strength. May this day bless you with peace, prosperity and pure joy. Teej is a celebration of love, trust and divine blessings. May your married life always reflect the love of Shiv and Parvati. Celebrate Teej with purity of heart and strength of faith.

Hartalika Teej wishes for husband

Make your husband feel special on Hartalika Teej with these heartfelt wishes.

Aapki lambi aayu aur swasthya ke liye main ye vrat karti hoon. Happy Teej! Har janam mein aap hi mere saathi banein, yahi prarthna hai. Teej par meri har dua sirf aapke liye hai, priye pati. Aapke bina mera jeevan adhoora hai, Happy Teej. Shiv-Parvati jaisa amar prem hamare rishte mein bani rahe. Aapka saath meri sabse badi taaqat hai. Happy Teej! Teej ke vrat par main aapke liye khushiyon ki prarthna karti hoon. Aapke bina har pal adhura hai, Happy Hartalika Teej. Aap mere jeevan ka sabse sundar vardaan ho. Teej ke pavitra din par main aapke liye swasthya aur sukh ki dua karti hoon. Har saans mein sirf aapka naam hai, Happy Teej meri jaan. Shiv-Parvati ki tarah humara prem sada amar rahe. Aapka haath mere haathon mein sada rahe. Happy Teej! Har janm mein aap mere pati banein, yahi ichha hai. Aap meri prerna, meri shakti ho. Happy Hartalika Teej! Bhagwan se prarthna hai ki aap hamesha khush rahein. Aap mere liye Parmeshwar ka vardaan ho. Happy Teej! Aap meri duniya, meri zindagi ho. Har pal mein aap mere saath banein rahein. Happy Teej! Shiv-Parvati ki kripa humare rishton par sada bani rahe.

Teej ki shubhkamnaye in Hindi

Celebrate the festival with these traditional Teej ki shubhkamnaye in Hindi.

Teej ki hardik shubhkamnaye, aapka jeevan sukhmay ho. Is pavitra teej par aapki sari manokamna poori ho. Teej ka tyohaar aapke ghar mein khushiyan lekar aaye. Bhagwan Shiv-Parvati ka aashirvaad aap par sada rahe. Teej ki dheron shubhkamnaye aur pyaar bhare sandesh. Aapka jeevan sada sukh aur samriddhi se bhara rahe. Teej ke vrat se aapke ghar mein hamesha shanti bani rahe. Teej ki is khushi mein har pal roshan ho. Aapke rishte aur mazboot banein, Teej ki shubhkamnaye. Teej ke avsar par aapke ghar mein bhakti ka mahaul ho. Bhagwan aapko sada sukh aur sehat se nawazte rahein. Teej ke tyohaar par aapko prem aur vishwas ka vardaan mile. Har din aapka jeevan roshan rahe. Teej aapke ghar mein nayi umeed lekar aaye. Is vrat ke shubh avsar par aapko sukh aur shanti mile. Teej ke pavitra din par aap hamesha khush rahein. Bhagwan ki kripa se aapka jeevan unnati kare. Teej aapke liye naye khushiyon ke dwar khole. Teej par aapko sukh, shanti aur samriddhi ka vardaan mile. Teej ki hardik shubhkamnaye aapko aur aapke parivaar ko.

Happy Teej wishes

Here are simple and sweet Happy Teej wishes to send to family and friends.

Happy Teej! May this festival bring love and prosperity. Wishing you a joyful Teej full of blessings. Happy Hartalika Teej! Celebrate with love and devotion. Sending you warm wishes for a peaceful Teej. Happy Teej! May your family always stay blessed. Wishing you strength and happiness this Teej. Celebrate Teej with positivity and divine grace. Happy Teej to you and your loved ones! May Teej fill your life with love and harmony. Wishing you a blessed and beautiful Hartalika Teej. Happy Teej! May your prayers be answered. Sending heartfelt wishes on this sacred day. May this Teej strengthen bonds of love and trust. Wishing you joy and good health on Teej. Happy Teej! May peace and happiness be yours. Celebrate with devotion, celebrate with joy—Happy Teej. May your life shine with blessings this Teej. Wishing you eternal happiness on Hartalika Teej. Happy Teej! May your home be filled with positivity. Celebrate Teej with love, devotion and togetherness.

Hartalika Teej is not just a festival, it is a bond of love and devotion. By sharing these heartfelt wishes in Hindi and English, you can make your celebration even more meaningful and spread positivity with your family and friends.