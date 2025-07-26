120+ Happy Hariyali Teej 2025 wishes, images, quotes, greetings, and shayari From soulful Teej wishes to romantic shayari and vibrant images — here's your one-stop list of Hariyali Teej 2025 greetings to share with your near and dear ones.

Teej is a vibrant Hindu festival that symbolises the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As per the Hindu calendar, there are three major Teej festivals celebrated each year — Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej, and Hartalika Teej — each honouring different aspects of feminine devotion, love, and divine connection.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated in the holy month of Sawan, and in 2025, it falls on Sunday, July 27. Observed on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Shravan month, this day holds deep spiritual meaning for married and unmarried women alike. Devotees observe fasts, wear green sarees and bangles, sing traditional songs, and enjoy decorated swings. Married women pray for their husband’s longevity and happiness, while unmarried girls seek blessings for a loving life partner. To mark this special occasion, here are some beautiful Hariyali Teej 2025 wishes, messages, and images to share with your loved ones.

Hariyali Teej wishes in Hindi

Hariyali Teej ke pavitra avsar par aapko hardik shubhkamnayein! Shiv-Parvati ki kripa bani rahe, Hariyali Teej ki dheron badhai! Aapka jeevan sada sukhmay rahe, Teej ki shubhkamna ke saath. Is Teej par aapke saare manokamnaayein poori ho. Hariyali Teej ka tyohaar aapke jeevan mein khushiyan laaye. Teej ka vrat aapko sukh, shanti aur samriddhi de. Shiv ji ki kripa se aapka parivaar hamesha sukhi rahe. Teej ka tyohaar aapke rishton mein aur mithaas laaye. Har saawan sukh bhara ho, Har Teej mangalmai ho! Hariyali Teej ke shubh avsar par prem aur shanti ka sandesh. Aapka jeevan Hariyali jaise hamesha hara bhara rahe. Teej ka vrat aapke jeevan mein nayi urja laaye. Shiv-Parvati jaisa prem sabko prapt ho. Teej par swayam Parvati maa aapko apna aashirwad dein. Hariyali Teej ki subhkamnaayein – prem, vishwas aur bandhan ke saath. Har nari ko mile apna manpasand jeevansathi. Teej ka tyohaar aapke jeevan mein rang bhar de. Hariyali Teej ka tyohaar aapke jeevan ko prakashmay kare. Sawan ki pehli teej aap sab ke jeevan mein sukh laaye. Hariyali Teej par maa Parvati aap sabko sukh aur shanti de!

Happy Hariyali Teej wishes in English

Wishing you joy and blessings this Hariyali Teej! May your love bloom like nature this Hariyali Teej. Celebrate this Teej with devotion and happiness! May Lord Shiva bless your marriage with harmony. Here's wishing you a beautiful and blissful Teej. On this Teej, may your heart be full of love and gratitude. May your life be as vibrant as the green of Teej. Sending love and prayers for your happiness on Teej. Wishing you strength, devotion, and togetherness this Teej. Happy Teej! May love and laughter fill your home. Teej blessings for a happy married life and joyful future. Teej brings renewal — may it refresh your spirit too! May the joy of Teej stay with you all year long. Celebrate love, tradition, and devotion this Teej. Teej wishes for peace, prosperity, and eternal love. Wishing you green blessings and marital harmony! Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your family! May your prayers be answered on this auspicious Teej. Let love and festivity flow like the Sawan rain! Celebrate your bond with joy this Hariyali Teej.

Festive quotes for Hariyali Teej

“Let the swing of joy lift your spirit this Hariyali Teej.” “May this Teej bring lush green blessings and love that grows with every season.” “Celebrate devotion, love, and the power of prayer this Hariyali Teej.” “On this Teej, may your heart be as vibrant as the green bangles you wear.” “Hariyali Teej reminds us that love, like nature, thrives when nurtured.” “Teej is not just a fast — it’s a celebration of faith, femininity, and forever bonds.” “As you sway on the swing of tradition, may happiness swing into your life.” “Teej brings the melody of love and the rhythm of devotion.” “Celebrate the divine bond of Shiv-Parvati with faith and joy in your soul.” “Let every leaf and every raindrop of this season echo your love story.” “Teej is a celebration of strength, tradition, and the sacred art of waiting with love.” “Wearing green today is more than colour — it’s a blessing, a wish, a ritual.” “On this sacred day, may your prayers reach Shiva and your hopes reach the heavens.” “Teej isn’t just a ritual, it’s a promise made in silence and kept in love.” “Let your life be as colourful as the sarees, as fragrant as the henna, and as sweet as the swing songs of Teej.” “With every Teej, love deepens, hearts bond tighter, and memories grow richer.” “This Teej, may you find joy not just in celebration, but in devotion.” “Blessed is the woman whose prayers are love, and whose fast is faith.” “On this Hariyali Teej, celebrate womanhood, worship, and the wisdom of tradition.” “Swing high, love deeply, and celebrate beautifully — that’s the essence of Teej.”

Hariyali Teej Wishes Images

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED IMAGE)Celebrate Hariyali Teej 2025 with joy, devotion, and vibrant traditions.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED)A joyful Hariyali Teej greeting featuring a woman in green on a swing, symbolising tradition and blessings.

Happy Hariyali Teej wishes for husband

I fast today for your happiness and health. Happy Teej! Your love makes every Teej more special. On Teej, I thank Lord Shiva for blessing me with you. May we keep growing stronger, just like this sacred bond. Teej is my way of praying for your long life. Blessed to walk this journey of life with you. You’re my strength, my love, my Teej blessing. May Lord Shiva protect the love we share. Fasting with a smile — because you’re worth every prayer. May our love story remain divine and evergreen. You are the Shiva to my Parvati — blessed Teej, love. Celebrating Teej with you in my prayers always. I pray for your happiness more than my own today. You complete my world. Happy Hariyali Teej, dear husband. May we always find joy in each other. On Teej, I’m reminded of how lucky I am to have you. Our love is my favourite Teej blessing. May your life be full of health and smiles. This fast is a symbol of my unwavering love. Teej is just another reason to love you even more.

Happy Hariyali Teej wishes for wife

Wishing my beautiful wife a joyful Hariyali Teej! Your devotion inspires me — happy Teej, my love. May your every fast bring more blessings to our life. I'm lucky to call you my Parvati. Teej is special because of you. May this Teej bring you endless happiness. Watching you celebrate Teej fills my heart with pride. You are my strength, my soulmate, my celebration. Every Teej, I fall in love with you again. To the one who lights up my world — Happy Teej. May your devotion be rewarded with lifelong joy. You're not just my wife, you’re my biggest blessing. I pray Lord Shiva grants you all you wish for. Happy Teej to the queen of my heart. I’ll always cherish the love you show on Teej and every day. Wishing you peace, happiness, and fulfillment. Let’s celebrate our journey with love and gratitude. May this Teej add new colours to your smile. Thank you for your strength, faith, and love. You're my forever — today, on Teej, and always.

Hariyali Teej greetings

Warm wishes on Hariyali Teej to you and your family! May this Teej fill your life with peace and prosperity. Sending love and blessings on this sacred Teej. Wishing you joy, devotion, and togetherness this Teej. Happy Hariyali Teej – May it bring green blessings. May the divine couple bless your relationships. Celebrate love, celebrate Teej! Teej greetings filled with heartfelt blessings. May your home be filled with laughter and love. Teej greetings to every woman observing with devotion. Here’s to love that grows deeper with every Teej. May this festival bring strength to your sacred bond. Celebrate the beauty of tradition this Teej. May the spirit of Teej stay with you all year. Greetings for a peaceful and fulfilling Teej. Teej is a reminder of love’s strength — celebrate it! Wishing you a Teej as beautiful as your heart. A day of joy, rituals, and heartfelt prayers. Here’s to blessings, beauty, and green joy. Let devotion guide your heart this Teej.

Hariyali Teej shayari for husband

1. Shiv-Parvati jaisa prem ho humara,

Har Teej pe ho pyar hamara.

2. Teej ka vrat main har saal nibhaoon,

Har dukh-sukh mein saath tera paaun.

3. Mere saare khwab hain tujhse juda,

Hariyali Teej pe bas tu rahe sada.

4. Sajan ke liye vrat rakha,

Har dua mein naam tera likha.

5. Jeevan ke har mod par saath ho tera,

Teej pe yahi vinti meri Radha se Gokul wala mera.

6. Tum ho jeevan ka adhar,

Teej par main karti hoon tumhara sammaan.

7. Hariyali ke sang mere suhaag ka tyohar,

Tujhse judta mera sansaar.

8. Har Teej par vinti karti hoon Bhagwan se,

Janam-janam tak bandhe rahe yeh rishtey se.

9. Tere naam ki mehndi lagayi hai haathon mein,

Dua ki hai saari khushiyaan teri baahon mein.

10. Aaj ka vrat tujhe samarpit hai mere sajan,

Har saans mein basa hai tera bandhan.

Hariyali Teej shayari for wife

1. Tujh mein basi meri duniya,

Teej par tujhe dunga har khushi ka jahan.

2. Tu hai meri pooja, tu hi meri Arti,

Tere bina adhuri lagti hai zindagi ki baat bhi.

3. Teej ke is pavitra din par,

Tera saath mila, to har gham hua paraya.

4. Saawan ka jhoom, Teej ka tyohar,

Teri muskaan banaye har din ko pyara yaar.

5. Teej ki hardik shubhkamna meri patni ko,

Jisne jeevan ko sukhmay banaya har mod pe.

6. Shiv-Parvati jaisa prem ho humara,

Saath chale janam-janam tak yeh bandhan pyaara.

7. Tere liye mere dil mein hai sansaar saara,

Teej pe mangta hoon tujhe hamesha dobara.

8. Tera prem meri taqat hai,

Teej ka din is prem ki pooja hai.

9. Teej ke is din tujhe samarpit meri har dua,

Jeevan bhar na ho tu mujhse juda.

10. Teri har ek muskaan meri zindagi hai,

Teej pe tujhe har khushi mile yahi mannat hai.

Hariyali Teej images

(Image Source : PINTEREST)A cheerful Hariyali Teej greeting card in Hindi featuring a girl on a swing and festive elements in bright colours.

(Image Source : PINTEREST)A vibrant Hariyali Teej celebration showing four women in colourful sarees enjoying swings with festive decor.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED VIA SORA)A festive Hariyali Teej scene in folk art style, showing women dressed in colourful sarees celebrating with swings and prayers.

May you have a blessed and auspicious Teej.

