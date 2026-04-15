Happy Vishu 2026 wishes: Messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

New Delhi:

There is something about festivals that quietly shifts everything. The pace slows down a bit. People reach out more. Even a simple message starts to feel meaningful.

Vishu carries that same energy. Marked as the Malayali New Year, it is rooted in fresh starts, hope and small traditions that set the tone for the months ahead. And sometimes, the easiest way to be part of it is just by sending a thoughtful wish.

Vishu wishes: Simple greetings to share with loved ones

Wishing you a bright and peaceful Vishu filled with happiness and new beginnings

May this Vishu bring clarity, calm and good things your way

Happy Vishu, may your year ahead be full of warmth and positivity

Sending you heartfelt wishes for a joyful Vishu and a balanced year

May this Vishu open doors to new opportunities and quiet happiness

Wishing you health, peace and steady growth this Vishu

Let this Vishu bring light into your life in the simplest ways

Happy Vishu, may your days ahead feel a little lighter and a lot better

Wishing you a calm and content Vishu with your loved ones

May this Vishu mark the beginning of something truly good for you

Vishu messages: Thoughtful wishes in Malayalam to make someone smile

Vishu aashamsakal, puthiya varsham ningalkku santhoshamum samadhanavum nalkatte

Ee Vishu ningalude jeevithathil puthiya pratheekshakalum nalla nimishangalum kondu varatte

Vishu dinam oru puthiya thudakkam aanu, athu ningalkku nallathu mathram kondu varatte

Vishu aayirikkatte ningalude jeevithathile nalla oru puthiya aarambham

Ee varsham ningalude swapnangal niraavettanulla vazhikal thurakkatte, Vishu aashamsakal

Vishu nalkunna puthiya prabha ningalude jeevitham velichamakkatte

Samadhanam, santhosham, arogyam ellam ningalkku ee Vishu kondu varatte

Puthiya varsham puthiya santhosham kondu varatte, Vishu aashamsakal

Vishu ennu parayunnathu oru puthiya pratheeksha aanu, athu ningalude hridayam nirakkatte

Ningalude jeevitham santhoshavum samadhanavum kond niranja irikkatte, Vishu aashamsakal

Vishu quotes: Meaningful lines to reflect on the new year

“Every new beginning carries a quiet sense of hope”

“Festivals remind us to pause and start again with intention”

“A fresh start does not need perfection, just a little courage”

“Sometimes, slowing down is the best way to move forward”

“New beginnings are often simple, but deeply meaningful”

“Let this year be about balance, not pressure”

“Hope does not need to be loud to be powerful”

“Growth can be quiet and still be strong”

“A new year is a chance to begin again, gently”

“What you carry into the new year shapes everything ahead”

Vishu images: Festive greetings to share with loved ones

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Celebrating Vishu and new beginnings

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Vishu moments filled with light and hope

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Marking the start of a fresh year this Vishu

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Vishu celebrations with warmth and positivity

(Image Source : FREEPIK)A simple Vishu, rooted in tradition and joy

Vishu WhatsApp status: Short lines for quick festive updates

Happy Vishu, new beginnings start here

Vishu vibes, calm and simple

A little hope, a little light. Happy Vishu

New year, better energy

Keeping it simple this Vishu

Vishu feels, peaceful and warm

Fresh start, soft energy

Vishu mode on

Small beginnings, big hopes

Just here for the Vishu calm

Sometimes, it really does not take much. A small message. A few kind words. And that is enough to make Vishu feel a little more special.