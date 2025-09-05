Happy Onam 2025 wishes, quotes, images, stickers, greetings, and messages in Malayalam and English Onam 2025 is being celebrated today, 5 September. Share these warm wishes, greetings, images and Malayalam messages with your loved ones.

New Delhi:

Today, 5 September 2025, marks the grand celebration of Thiruvonam, the main day of the ten-day Onam festival. Across Kerala and among the Malayali communities worldwide, people are celebrating with pookalams, Onam Sadya feasts, and traditional dances.

On this special day, sharing Onam wishes, images, greetings, quotes, and messages with loved ones adds to the festive joy. Here are the best Happy Onam 2025 wishes and pictures you can share today to spread happiness and blessings.

Onam wishes

May this Onam bring endless happiness, health, and prosperity to your home. Happy Onam 2025! Wishing you and your family a blessed Onam filled with love and togetherness. Onam is the time to celebrate unity and tradition. Happy Onam! May the spirit of Onam brighten your days with peace and joy. Sending warm wishes for a colourful and prosperous Onam 2025. Let this Onam remind us of the power of kindness and harmony. May your life be filled with the fragrance of pookalam and the joy of Onam Sadya. Celebrate this Onam with gratitude, laughter, and love. Here’s to new beginnings and cherished memories this Onam. Happy Onam! May Lord Vamana bless you with strength and happiness.

Happy Onam Malayalam wishes

Haappi Onam! Daivaanugrahathal niranja dinam. Onam konduvaratte aishwaryavum santhoshavum. Suhruthukkalum kudumbavum cherthu aaghoshikkaam. Snehavum samaadhanavum niranja Onam aashamsakal. Nalla arogyathodum samruddhiyodum kudiyathaya dinam varatte. Kudumbasametham aaghoshikkunna manoharamaya Onam. Pookkalam pole niranja jeevitham aashamsikkunnu. Bhaktiyum santhoshavum nalkunna Onam. Daivathinte anugraham niranja Onakaalam. Snehathode niranja Haappi Onam 2025.

Onam greetings

May your life bloom like a pookalam. Happy Onam 2025! Wishing you abundance and joy this festive season. Let this Onam remind us of tradition and harmony. May your Sadya be grand and your days brighter. Celebrate the spirit of unity and love this Onam. Here’s to prosperity and endless smiles. May the blessings of Lord Vamana always guide you. Wishing you an Onam filled with family moments. Celebrate happiness, celebrate Onam! May this harvest festival bring new beginnings.

Happy Onam wishes quotes

“Onam is not just a festival, it is a feeling of unity.” “Celebrate life like a blooming pookalam this Onam.” “Onam reminds us of humility, kindness and joy.” “Prosperity grows where love resides. Happy Onam!” “Onam is the time to rejoice and spread happiness.” “Tradition and togetherness define Onam.” “Every flower in the pookalam is a blessing of life.” “Onam is the time to be grateful and celebrate unity.” “King Mahabali lives forever in the spirit of Onam.” “Onam teaches us that joy lies in simplicity.”

Happy Onam message

May this Onam bring peace, love and prosperity to your family. Celebrate Onam with happiness and harmony. Wishing you joyful moments with your loved ones this Onam. May the colours of pookalam brighten your days. Wishing you good health and endless blessings. Celebrate the true spirit of Onam with kindness. May this Onam be the start of new opportunities. Sending you heartfelt wishes for a memorable Onam. May togetherness be the theme of your Onam 2025. Happy Onam! May your life be as grand as the Onam Sadya.

Onam images

Start your celebration by sharing vibrant Onam images that reflect Kerala’s culture and festive spirit.

Happy Onam 2025 images

Brighten your social media and chats with these Happy Onam 2025–themed images.

Onam wishes in Malayalam images

Celebrate the festival in your mother tongue with these Onam greetings in Malayalam.

Onam stickers

Make your chats festive with Onam stickers.

The festival of Onam is a reminder of unity, prosperity and gratitude. As we celebrate Onam 2025 from 26 August to 5 September, let us share wishes, images, and greetings that spread joy to everyone around us.