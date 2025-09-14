Happy Jitiya Vrat 2025 wishes in Hindi and English with images Happy Jitiya Vrat 2025! Share 80 heartfelt wishes in Hindi and English along with images to celebrate this day of devotion, love, and blessings for children.

New Delhi:

Jivitputrika Vrat, popularly known as Jitiya Vrat, will be observed on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Falling on Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the month of Ashwin, this vrat is marked with Nirjala fasting by mothers for the well-being, long life, and prosperity of their children. It is celebrated with great devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal.

The vrat is not just about rituals but also a deep expression of a mother’s love and penance for her children. On this sacred occasion, people share heartfelt wishes, images, and greetings to spread positivity. Here are some beautiful Jitiya Vrat wishes, including English and Hindi (Roman script), that you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Jitiya Wishes

Happy Jitiya! May this sacred vrat bless your children with health, happiness, and long life. Wishing you and your family joy, prosperity, and divine blessings on Jitiya Vrat. On this holy Jitiya, may Goddess bless your children with a bright future. Happy Jivitputrika Vrat! A mother’s prayers always protect her children. May this Jitiya bring love, health, and peace to your family. Sending warm Jitiya wishes filled with positivity and blessings. May Jivitputrika Vrat strengthen the bond of love between mother and child. Happy Jitiya! May divine grace bring endless prosperity to your home. This Jitiya, may your children shine with good fortune and radiance. Best wishes on Jivitputrika Vrat for peace and wellness in your family. Happy Jitiya Vrat! May mothers’ devotion always protect their children. May this auspicious vrat bring hope, joy, and abundance. On Jitiya, may your family be blessed with strength and positivity. Happy Jitiya 2025! Celebrate the spirit of motherhood and love. Wishing health and happiness to all children on this sacred day. May your family’s life be filled with peace and prosperity this Jitiya. Happy Jivitputrika! May the divine blessings always be with your children. May this vrat fulfill all your heartfelt prayers. Happy Jitiya! Sending love and good wishes to all mothers observing Jitiya today. Happy Jitiya! May devotion and blessings bring endless happiness.

Jitiya Vrat Wishes

May Jitiya Vrat protect your children and shower them with blessings. Wishing happiness and prosperity to every family on Jivitputrika Vrat. May the divine grace of Lord Vasudeva guide your children always. Happy Jitiya Vrat! May faith and love bring fulfillment to your home. Wishing peace and positivity to mothers observing Nirjala fast today. May this vrat bless your children with a radiant and healthy life. Happy Jitiya! A mother’s penance is her child’s greatest shield. May the sacred vrat bring smiles and joy to your loved ones. Wishing strength, devotion, and blessings to every mother on Jitiya. May this vrat inspire faith and harmony in your family. Happy Jivitputrika Vrat! May your prayers bring divine results. May your children prosper with happiness and good health. Sending warm wishes on Jitiya filled with peace and positivity. May the spirit of motherhood be celebrated through this vrat. Happy Jitiya! May your family find peace and prosperity. Wishing you strength to observe this sacred vrat with devotion. May divine blessings protect your children on this Jitiya. Happy Jitiya Vrat! Let love and prayers guide your way. May this festival remind us of faith, love, and protection. Wishing health, peace, and good fortune on Jitiya Vrat.

Jitiya Wishes in Hindi

Jitiya ke is pavitra avsar par aapke bacche swasth aur dirghayu rahe. Happy Jitiya! Maa ke ashirwad se ghar mein hamesha khushhali rahe. Is vrat se aapke parivar ko sukh-shanti aur samriddhi mile. Jitiya vrat par sabhi maaon ko shubhkamnayein. Maa ke vrat se baccho ki raksha hoti rahe, yehi prarthana hai. Is pavitra din par Bhagwan aapke ghar mein sukh-shanti laaye. Happy Jivitputrika vrat! Bacchon ke jeevan mein roshni aur tarakki ho. Jitiya ke is din maaon ke tapasya ko naman hai. Bhagwan aapke bacchon ko tandurusti aur pragati de. Happy Jitiya! Aapke parivar par hamesha kripa bani rahe. Is vrat se sabhi maaon ko shakti aur ashish mile. Bacchon ki har manokamna poori ho, Jitiya mubarak ho. Is pavitra vrat se ghar mein umang aur anand aaye. Happy Jitiya! Maa ke vrat se bacche sada surakshit rahe. Maa ke tapasya se bacchon ke jeevan mein roshan rahe. Is vrat se aapke ghar mein hamesha khushhali rahe. Happy Jitiya! Maa aur bacche ke rishton ka pavitra din. Is vrat se bacchon ko acchi sehat aur lambi umar mile. Jitiya ke din maaon ki bhakti ka vishesh mahatva hai. Happy Jivitputrika vrat! Ghar mein sukh-shanti aur samriddhi rahe.

Jitiya Vrat Wishes in Hindi

Jitiya vrat par sabhi maaon ko shubhkamnayein. Is vrat se bacchon ko lambi umar aur acchi sehat mile. Happy Jitiya! Maa ki bhakti se ghar mein shanti bani rahe. Bacchon ke kalyan ke liye maa ka vrat sada safal ho. Jitiya vrat maa ke prem aur tapasya ka pratik hai. Is pavitra din par sabhi bacche surakshit rahe. Happy Jivitputrika vrat! Maa ke vrat se ghar mein khushhali aaye. Maa ki bhakti se bacchon ka jeevan roshan ho. Is vrat se parivar mein samriddhi aur sukh aaye. Happy Jitiya! Maa ke tapasya se bacchon ko unnati mile. Is vrat se bacchon ka bhavishya ujwal ho. Maa ke vrat se bacchon ki har musibat door ho. Jitiya vrat se maa aur bacche ke rishton mein aur mazbooti aaye. Happy Jitiya! Bacchon ki raksha maa ke tapasya se hoti rahe. Is vrat par sabhi maaon ko dhairya aur shakti mile. Jitiya vrat ke is din bacche sada khush rahe. Maa ke tapasya se bacchon ki manokamna poori ho. Happy Jivitputrika vrat! Maaon ke vrat se ghar mein barkat ho. Is vrat se bacchon ko achchi sehat aur unnati mile. Happy Jitiya! Maa ke tapasya ko naman hai.

Jitiya Wishes Images

Beautiful digital cards, traditional designs, and social media–ready greetings are widely shared to mark Jitiya Vrat. From devotional motifs to images of mothers and children, these visuals reflect the essence of the festival and are perfect for WhatsApp status, Instagram posts, or family greetings.

Jivitputrika Vrat, or Jitiya, is more than just a religious ritual—it is a heartfelt expression of a mother’s love and sacrifice. By sharing wishes, quotes, and images, people not only celebrate the vrat but also spread its deeper message of devotion, protection, and blessings for children. May this Jitiya Vrat 2025 bring peace, health, and prosperity to all families.