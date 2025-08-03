Happy Friendship Day 2025: 80+ romantic wishes for your partner, spouse or loved one Celebrate Friendship Day 2025 on August 3 with 80+ heartfelt romantic wishes for your boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife, or loved one in words that truly matter.

New Delhi:

Friendship Day 2025 falls on Sunday, August 3, and it is a perfect moment to honour not just your childhood buddies, but also the people you love deeply. For many of us, our partner, spouse, or soulmate isn’t just a lover but also our truest friend. They’re the ones who’ve seen us at our worst, laughed at our silly jokes, and stood by us when no one else did.

This year, go beyond a simple emoji or meme. Share a heartfelt wish that captures the love, trust, and friendship you share with your boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, or wife. If you want to say “thank you,” “I appreciate you,” or “you’re my person,” we’ve curated 80+ romantic Friendship Day wishes to help you express your heart with words.

Friendship Day 2025 wishes for boyfriend

You're not just my love — you're my best friend first. Happy Friendship Day! With you, every moment becomes a memory. Happy Friendship Day, my love. Thanks for being my rock, my cheerleader, and my heart. You’re the only person I can be weird with and still feel loved. Happy Friendship Day to the one who knows me better than anyone. You’ve been there in every storm — love you for that. I fall in love with you a little more every time you make me laugh. Our love started with friendship — and that’s what makes it unbreakable. You're not just my boyfriend. You're my peace, my chaos, and my everything. Thanks for always making me feel seen, heard, and safe. I don’t need a hundred friends. I’ve got you. Your friendship is my favourite kind of love. You’re my happy place, my safe space. With you, silence feels like music. Here's to many more memes, dreams, and crazy schemes together. You’ve been my reason to smile through the mess. Every day with you feels like a warm hug. You're the boyfriend every girl dreams of — and I got lucky. Thanks for loving me when I forget to love myself. Happy Friendship Day to the one who owns my heart and laughter.

Friendship Day 2025 wishes for girlfriend

You’re the best part of every day. Happy Friendship Day, babe! Your smile still makes my heart skip a beat. You’re not just my love — you’re the one I trust most. Thanks for being my best friend before being my girlfriend. You turn ordinary days into magic. Happy Friendship Day to the one who loves me even when I’m annoying. You’re my go-to person, always. You’re my home in a world full of chaos. I hope I make you as happy as you make me. You’ve seen my worst and still stayed. I love the friendship behind our love — that’s what makes us strong. You’ve got my heart, my playlists, and my hoodie. Thanks for being my safe space and my adventure. You make me believe in forever. Every moment with you is a memory worth keeping. You’re my biggest blessing. Our love story is my favourite kind of chaos. Happy Friendship Day to my best friend in love. You’re the reason my world feels brighter. Here’s to laughter, loyalty, and late-night talks — with you.

Friendship Day 2025 wishes for husband

Behind every strong wife is a husband who’s also her best friend. You’ve stood by me in silence, chaos, and joy — thank you. With you, marriage feels like a lifelong sleepover with my best friend. Thanks for always getting me snacks — even when I’m moody. Happy Friendship Day to the man who knows all my moods and still stays. You’re more than my husband — you’re my biggest blessing. You make love feel like friendship and friendship feel like home. You still make my heart flutter. Thanks for sharing your life — and your fries. Your love, patience, and support are everything to me. I’m lucky to call you my forever teammate. You make life easier, lighter, and a lot more fun. Even after all these years, you're still my favourite person. Happy Friendship Day to the one who made "for better or worse" feel real. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey. Thank you for being gentle with my chaos. Our friendship makes our marriage stronger. I laugh louder when I’m with you. You still make me blush. You’re the love story I’m proud of.

Friendship Day 2025 wishes for wife

You’re my strength, my joy, and my best friend. I married my best friend — how lucky am I? Your love is the safest place I know. Every day with you feels like a celebration. Thanks for putting up with me — and loving me anyway. You make chaos feel like comfort. You’ve turned my ordinary into extraordinary. Happy Friendship Day to the queen of my life. You still give me butterflies. Our love is strong because it’s rooted in friendship. You're the calm to my storm. You make even the boring parts of life feel worth it. I may not say it every day, but I cherish you deeply. Your laugh still lights up my world. Happy Friendship Day to my partner, my person, my everything. I’m still amazed by how lucky I am to call you mine. We may fight — but we always find our way back. Thanks for growing with me, not away from me. You’ve been my home through every season. I love you more each day — not just as my wife, but as my forever friend.

Romantic Friendship Day wishes

You're not just the love of my life — you're also the best friend I never knew I needed. Every great love story begins with friendship — and ours is my favourite chapter. We may not be perfect, but our bond is perfectly real. I don’t just love you — I genuinely like you. That’s rare. You’ve been my calm in the storm and my chaos in the calm. Thanks for being the one who gets me without explanations. Love brought us together, but friendship keeps us strong. Happy Friendship Day to the one who makes love feel light and fun. You're my heart's favourite hello and my soul’s safest goodbye. You're my best friend, my secret keeper, and my forever plan.

True love is built on friendship, on inside jokes, quiet support, and being each other’s safe space. So this Friendship Day, let your partner know just how much they mean to you, not just as your lover but as your best friend too.

Pick a wish that feels like your story, and send it with love. Because sometimes, the simplest words carry the most meaning. Happy Friendship Day 2025!

