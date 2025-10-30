Halloween 2025 parties in Mumbai and Delhi: Where to celebrate this October

Halloween in India in 2025 is looking to be bigger, bolder, and spookier than ever before, with Mumbai and Delhi becoming full-fledged playgrounds for party monsters. From goth rooftop raves to neon club nights, Halloween parties and events in 2025 have it all from spine-tingling décor to DJ-spun madness and costumes out of your worst nightmares.
Whether you’re in the mood for a midnight masquerade, a horror-themed music fest, or a cute Halloween bash for kids, the country’s top venues are bringing their A-game. Here’s your complete Halloween 2025 party guide for Delhi/NCR and Mumbai, where to dance, dress up, and celebrate the spookiest weekend of the year.
Halloween parties in Delhi / NCR
Halloween Night 2025 (Rubarru, Garden Galleria, Noida)
A desi horror-meets-EDM bash with smoky lights, costumes and cocktails that glow in the dark. If you want chaos, beats, and crowd energy, this is your haunt.
- Entry: INR 600 (single) / INR 1,000 (couple)
- Date: 31 Oct – 2 Nov 2025
- Time: 8:30 PM onwards
- Venue: Rubarru, Garden Galleria, Noida
- Tickets: BookMyShow
Halloween’s Dead Soul Festival (La Bamba Club, Gurugram)
A full-throttle club night with live DJs, creepy visuals, and smoke-drenched dance floors. Expect Gurugram’s nightlife crowd in full spooky-glam form.
- Entry: From INR 599
- Date: 31 Oct 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM onwards
- Venue: La Bamba Club, Gurugram
- Tickets: BookMyShow
Halloween Thriller (RED, Vasant Vihar, Delhi)
High-energy music, themed décor and a lively young crowd, and yes, it’s free.
Perfect if you want to party without draining your wallet.
- Entry: Free
- Date: 31 Oct 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM onwards
- Venue: RED, Vasant Vihar, Delhi
- Tickets: District by Zomato
Veil 32ND Halloween Rooftop (The Rooftop, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram)
Stylish rooftop party under the stars with cocktails, lights, and haunting beats.
Think luxury lounge meets masquerade mystery.
- Entry: From INR 1,199
- Date: 31 Oct – 2 Nov 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM onwards
- Venue: The Rooftop, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram
- Tickets: District by Zomato
Halloween for Kids (The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi)
A family-friendly celebration with games, trick-or-treat zones and themed desserts. Because little ghosts deserve big fun too.
- Entry: INR 1,200 per child
- Date: 31 Oct 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM onwards
- Venue: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi
Halloween parties in Mumbai
India’s Biggest Halloween ft. Talwiinder (Dome, SVP Stadium)
Arena-sized madness with live performances, lasers and music that’ll raise the dead. Expect costumes, chaos and a crowd ready to haunt till sunrise.
- Entry: From INR 7,500
- Date: 31 Oct 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM onwards
- Venue: Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai
- Tickets: BookMyShow
Halloween Night 2025 (Lord of the Drinks, Worli)
Gothic interiors, themed cocktails and one of Mumbai’s wildest dance floors.
If you like your parties loud, this is your haunt.
- Entry: From INR 1,000
- Date: 31 Oct 2025
- Venue: Lord of the Drinks, Worli, Mumbai
- Tickets: BookMyShow
Night of the Dead (Artisan Coterie, Mumbai)
An intimate indie crowd, live DJ sets and a costume contest were worth the effort.
Ideal for those who like their parties edgy, not mainstream.
- Entry: INR 500
- Date: 31 Oct 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM onwards
- Venue: Artisan Coterie, Mumbai
Halloween Night (The Studs Sports Bar, Mumbai)
Bar games, horror décor and cocktails that smoke, literally.
Bring your A-game and your creepiest outfit.
- Entry: INR 500
- Date: 31 Oct 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM onwards
- Venue: The Studs Sports Bar & Taproom, Mumbai
Halloween Party (Goregaon Social, Mumbai)
Mumbai’s favourite hangout goes all out with a full Halloween theme takeover.
Expect music, madness and your favourite cocktails, all in costume.
- Entry: INR 1,000
- Date: 31 Oct 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM onwards
- Venue: Goregaon Social, Mumbai
From blood-red cocktails to bass that won’t quit, Halloween 2025 is turning India’s nights wicked. So dust off that cape, sharpen your eyeliner, and remember, the scariest thing you can be is boring.