Halloween 2025 parties in Mumbai and Delhi: Where to celebrate this October Halloween 2025 in India is bigger, louder, and spookier than ever. From Mumbai’s rooftop raves to Delhi’s club nights and family events, here’s your complete party guide with where to dance, dress up, and live your best spooky season this October.

New Delhi:

Halloween in India in 2025 is looking to be bigger, bolder, and spookier than ever before, with Mumbai and Delhi becoming full-fledged playgrounds for party monsters. From goth rooftop raves to neon club nights, Halloween parties and events in 2025 have it all from spine-tingling décor to DJ-spun madness and costumes out of your worst nightmares.

Whether you’re in the mood for a midnight masquerade, a horror-themed music fest, or a cute Halloween bash for kids, the country’s top venues are bringing their A-game. Here’s your complete Halloween 2025 party guide for Delhi/NCR and Mumbai, where to dance, dress up, and celebrate the spookiest weekend of the year.

Halloween parties in Delhi / NCR

Halloween Night 2025 (Rubarru, Garden Galleria, Noida)

A desi horror-meets-EDM bash with smoky lights, costumes and cocktails that glow in the dark. If you want chaos, beats, and crowd energy, this is your haunt.

Entry: INR 600 (single) / INR 1,000 (couple)

Date: 31 Oct – 2 Nov 2025

Time: 8:30 PM onwards

Venue: Rubarru, Garden Galleria, Noida

Tickets: BookMyShow

Halloween’s Dead Soul Festival (La Bamba Club, Gurugram)

A full-throttle club night with live DJs, creepy visuals, and smoke-drenched dance floors. Expect Gurugram’s nightlife crowd in full spooky-glam form.

Entry: From INR 599

Date: 31 Oct 2025

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Venue: La Bamba Club, Gurugram

Tickets: BookMyShow

Halloween Thriller (RED, Vasant Vihar, Delhi)

High-energy music, themed décor and a lively young crowd, and yes, it’s free.

Perfect if you want to party without draining your wallet.

Entry: Free

Date: 31 Oct 2025

Time: 9:00 PM onwards

Venue: RED, Vasant Vihar, Delhi

Tickets: District by Zomato

Veil 32ND Halloween Rooftop (The Rooftop, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram)

Stylish rooftop party under the stars with cocktails, lights, and haunting beats.

Think luxury lounge meets masquerade mystery.

Entry: From INR 1,199

Date: 31 Oct – 2 Nov 2025

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Venue: The Rooftop, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram

Tickets: District by Zomato

Halloween for Kids (The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi)

A family-friendly celebration with games, trick-or-treat zones and themed desserts. Because little ghosts deserve big fun too.

Entry: INR 1,200 per child

Date: 31 Oct 2025

Time: 3:00 PM onwards

Venue: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi

Halloween parties in Mumbai

India’s Biggest Halloween ft. Talwiinder (Dome, SVP Stadium)

Arena-sized madness with live performances, lasers and music that’ll raise the dead. Expect costumes, chaos and a crowd ready to haunt till sunrise.

Entry: From INR 7,500

Date: 31 Oct 2025

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Venue: Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai

Tickets: BookMyShow

Halloween Night 2025 (Lord of the Drinks, Worli)

Gothic interiors, themed cocktails and one of Mumbai’s wildest dance floors.

If you like your parties loud, this is your haunt.

Entry: From INR 1,000

Date: 31 Oct 2025

Venue: Lord of the Drinks, Worli, Mumbai

Tickets: BookMyShow

Night of the Dead (Artisan Coterie, Mumbai)

An intimate indie crowd, live DJ sets and a costume contest were worth the effort.

Ideal for those who like their parties edgy, not mainstream.

Entry: INR 500

Date: 31 Oct 2025

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Venue: Artisan Coterie, Mumbai

Halloween Night (The Studs Sports Bar, Mumbai)

Bar games, horror décor and cocktails that smoke, literally.

Bring your A-game and your creepiest outfit.

Entry: INR 500

Date: 31 Oct 2025

Time: 7:30 PM onwards

Venue: The Studs Sports Bar & Taproom, Mumbai

Halloween Party (Goregaon Social, Mumbai)

Mumbai’s favourite hangout goes all out with a full Halloween theme takeover.

Expect music, madness and your favourite cocktails, all in costume.

Entry: INR 1,000

Date: 31 Oct 2025

Time: 8:00 PM onwards

Venue: Goregaon Social, Mumbai

From blood-red cocktails to bass that won’t quit, Halloween 2025 is turning India’s nights wicked. So dust off that cape, sharpen your eyeliner, and remember, the scariest thing you can be is boring.