Gujarati New Year 2025: Nutan Varshabhinandan greetings, wishes, and Bestu Varas messages to share Gujarati New Year 2025, celebrated as Bestu Varas, a day after Diwali, marks a time for renewal, gratitude, and prosperity. Families exchange warm greetings, share sweets, and wish each other a bright year filled with happiness, good health, and new beginnings.

Gujarati New Year 2025, also known as Bestu Varas, will be celebrated a day after Diwali, i,e, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The day begins with early morning prayers, temple visits, sweets, and cheerful Gujarati New Year wishes exchanged among family and friends.

It’s a day to cleanse the home, open new business accounts, and invite prosperity with faith and gratitude. People share heartfelt greetings, delicious food, and warm messages like 'Happy Gujarati New Year' and 'Bestu Varas ni shubhkamnao', symbolising hope, renewal, and abundance for the year ahead.

Gujarati New Year 2025: Date and significance

A bright rangoli and glowing diya with the message "Saal Mubarak!", capturing the joy and colour of Gujarati New Year celebrations.

In 2025, the Gujarati New Year will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 22, 2023, the day after Diwali. It falls on the Pratipada Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, according to the Hindu Vikram Samvat calendar. Here are the muhurat details:

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 08:24 AM on Oct 21, 2025

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 10:46 AM on Oct 22, 2025

The day is deeply spiritual in essence. Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and visit temples to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. Many also perform Chopda Puja on Diwali night, marking the beginning of new business books on this auspicious day.

The first day of the new Vikram Samvat (year 2082 in 2025) is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and joy. People greet each other with Saal Mubarak and share sweets, symbolising a sweet start to the year.

Happy Gujarati New Year Wishes in English

Wishing you a year full of peace, prosperity, and positive energy. Happy Gujarati New Year! May this Bestu Varas bring endless success and sparkling joy to your home. Wishing you and your loved ones a bright and blissful Gujarati New Year. Let this Nutan Varshabhinandan fill your life with happiness and light. New beginnings, new hopes, and endless blessings — Happy Gujarati New Year! May Goddess Lakshmi shower her divine grace on your family this new year. Here’s to new dreams, pure hearts, and beautiful beginnings. Wishing you joy, wealth, and health in the new year — Bestu Varas Mubarak! May your days shine brighter and your nights glow warmer this year. Happy Gujarati New Year! May your life overflow with peace and prosperity. Sending you Nutan Varshabhinandan filled with love and light. May every diya you light bring more hope and happiness your way. New Year, new faith, new beginnings — wishing you a blessed Bestu Varas. Here’s to smiles, sweets, and sparkling celebrations all year long! May this year strengthen your bonds and multiply your blessings. Wishing you abundance, success, and all things good. Happy Gujarati New Year! May your home be filled with laughter and joy. Let your dreams take flight this new year. Bestu Varas ni shubhkamnao! May the light of Diwali continue to brighten your new year ahead. New year, new energy, same divine blessings — Happy Bestu Varas! Wishing you health that lasts, wealth that grows, and peace that stays. May your heart stay pure and your purpose strong this Gujarati New Year. Here’s to a year of courage, compassion, and calmness. Happy New Year! May Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha bless your path. Start this new chapter with love, laughter, and gratitude. Wishing you a prosperous Gujarati New Year filled with smiles. Let joy bloom like marigolds and shine like diyas in your home. May your life glow brighter than the Diwali lights this year. Here’s to celebrating love, unity, and divine blessings all around. Happy Gujarati New Year! May your every moment be wrapped in positivity.

Gujarati New Year Wishes in Gujarati

Navo varsh tamara jeva sundar ane khushiyon thi bharelo hoy. Nutan Varshabhinandan! Tamara gharma sukh-shanti ane samruddhi rahe. Bestu Varas ni hardik shubhkamnao! Aa navo varsh tamara mate anek safaltao laye. Tamara divas chamke ane raat roshan bane — Happy New Year! Maa Lakshmi tamara par krupa kare ane dhan-dhanya thi ghar bhare. Tamne ane tamara parivaarne khushiyon thi bharelo varsh male. Navo varsh tamne sukh-shanti ane arogya aape. Tamara jeva mitra hoy to pratyek varsh khas lage. Nutan varsh ma tamara sapnao pura thay. Tamara gharma saday utsah ane prem rahe. Aa navo varsh tamara mate umang ane utsah thi bharelo hoy. Tamara dilma sada khushi rahe ane chinta dur thay. Bestu Varas par Maa Lakshmi tamne anant aashirvad aape. Nutan Varshabhinandan! Tamara jeva sundar loko mate aashirvad hi aashirvad. Tamara vyapar ane kaam ma vadhare tarakki thay. Tamara gharma saday light ane laughter rahe. Tamara jeva mitra male e navo varshnu sukh chhe! Nutan Varshabhinandan! Har roj navi umang sathe jivo. Tamne sukh-shanti ane aarogya male — Happy Bestu Varas! Tamara sapna sach thay ane dil khush rahe. Aa varsh tamara mate sukh ane prem laye. Tamne jevu sukh male e duniya ne male nahi! Navo varsh tamne roshan bhavishya aape. Tamara gharma saday sukh, samruddhi, ane sadbhaav rahe. Bestu Varas ni shubhkamnao! Prem thi jivta raho. Tamara gharma Lakshmi ji ni krupa sada rahe. Tamara jeva mitra male te bhagya chhe. Navo varsh tamne aapje sukh ane safalta no ashirvad. Nutan Varshabhinandan! Tamara jeva logon thi duniya roshan chhe.

Bestu Varas Greetings and Messages in Gujarati for Family and Friends

Aapda sambandh aa nav varsh ma pan evaj majboot rahe. Tamara parivaarne Bestu Varas ni hardik shubhkamnao! Navo varsh tamara gharma sukh-shanti ane prem laye. Mitron sathe ni yaado jindagi bhar yaad rahe. Aa Bestu Varas tamara jeva mithas thi bharelo hoy. Tamara gharma aasha ane anand ni jyot jale. Tamne safalta, aarogya ane prem male. Bestu Varas ni hardik badhai! Tamara parivaar sathe khushiyon thi bharela divaso male. Mitron, tamara jeva loko thi jindagi roshan chhe. Aapda gharma saday prem ane samruddhi rahe. Tamara mate aa navo varsh anek sukh laye. Nutan Varshabhinandan! Tamne prem, khushi ane aasha male. Bestu Varas par tamne ane parivaarne prem thi bharpur aashirvad. Aapda rishta evaj chamkata rahe jem Diwali ni jyot. Tamne anek naavo avsar ane sapnao pura thay. Tamara gharma saday hasya ane shanti rahe. Mitron sathe ni yaado e khub kimti chhe — Happy Bestu Varas! Tamara dilma sada aasha ane vishwas rahe. Bestu Varas ni badhai sathe prem ane roshni muklo. Tamara gharma sukh ane dhan ni varsha thaye. Aa navo varsh tamne dher sara avsar aape. Tamne har roj navi umeed male. Nutan Varshabhinandan! Prem thi jivta raho. Tamara gharma saday krupa rahe — Maa Lakshmi ni daya sathe. Bestu Varas par tamara sapnao sach thay. Mitron, aa varsh khushi thi bharelu hoy. Tamne ane parivaarne anant khushiyon ni aashirvad. Navo varsh tamne prem, sukh ane sukhad yaado aape. Bestu Varas Mubarak! Tamne saday sukh-shanti male.

Happy New Year Messages in Gujarati for Social Media

Nutan Varshabhinandan! #BestuVarasVibes Navu varsh, navi umeed, navi shuruaat! Bestu Varas ni shubhkamnao mitron! Chalo navi safar sharu kariye with positivity New beginnings, same smiles — Happy Gujarati New Year! Nutan Varsh ni hardik badhai! Aavo navo varsh sukh, shanti ane prem laye Bestu Varas vibes only Let’s welcome Nutan Varsh with light and laughter Tamne ane tamara parivaarne Nutan Varshabhinandan Navo varsh = navi umeed = navi energy Bestu Varas ni greetings mitron! Happy Gujarati New Year! Chalo khushiyo ni party kariye #NutanVarsh #PositiveVibesOnly Tamne sukh-shanti ane prosperity ni shubhkamnao Aavo varsh tamara mate success laye Nutan Varshabhinandan! Stay glowing, stay grounded Bestu Varas mubarak mitron! Aavo varsh tamne sukh ane samruddhi aape Let’s start afresh, Gujarati style Navo varsh, navo utsah! Happy Bestu Varas! Let joy overflow Nutan Varsh na divase roshni thi jivta raho Tamne ane family ne love ane laughter ni greetings Wishing everyone a colourful Gujarati New Year #BestuVarasModeOn Khush raho, chamko, ane aagal badho Tamara divaso diyas jeva chamke Nutan Varshabhinandan mitron! Let’s celebrate together New year, new light, same love — Bestu Varas Mubarak

Gujarati New Year 2025, or Bestu Varas, is more than a festival; it’s a renewal of faith, family, and fortune. It reminds us that real prosperity shines brightest when it’s shared with love, gratitude, and togetherness.

As the Diwali diyas slowly fade, the spirit of the new year continues to glow, lighting every heart with fresh hope and beautiful beginnings. Here’s to a year as radiant and abundant as the festival itself.