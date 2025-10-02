Gandhi Jayanti 2025 wishes, quotes, and images to share to October 2 Gandhi Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on 2 October. Share inspiring wishes, Hindi and Marathi greetings, quotes and images to remember Mahatma Gandhi.

New Delhi:

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 will be observed on Thursday, October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. The day is celebrated across India with tributes, prayer meetings, and community activities that highlight Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence, and simplicity.

People also mark the occasion by sharing heartfelt Gandhi Jayanti wishes, quotes, and images with family and friends. From inspirational messages in English and Hindi to special greetings in Marathi, here are some of the best collections for October 2, 2025.

Gandhi Jayanti wishes in English

Here are some warm and inspirational Gandhi Jayanti wishes in English that reflect the values of peace and non-violence:

Wishing you peace and harmony on Gandhi Jayanti 2025. Let us remember Bapu’s message of truth and non-violence today. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! May his ideals inspire us always. Celebrate this day by walking on the path of simplicity. Gandhi Jayanti reminds us to be the change we wish to see. On this 2nd October, let us spread love and kindness. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! May your life be full of truth and compassion. Remembering Bapu’s courage and principles on his birth anniversary. Gandhi Jayanti is a reminder that small steps create big changes. May peace and non-violence prevail in your life. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! May his thoughts guide us to harmony. This Gandhi Jayanti, let us pledge to build a just society. 2 October marks the power of simplicity and truth. Wishing you happiness, truth, and success on Gandhi Jayanti. Let us pay tribute to the Father of the Nation. Gandhi Jayanti is a time to reflect on truth and non-violence. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! May his values live in every heart. Let us spread peace and humanity on this Gandhi Jayanti. May Bapu’s words inspire you to do good deeds. Gandhi Jayanti is not just a holiday, it’s a message. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Let kindness be your strength. Let’s celebrate 2 October with simplicity and dignity. May truth and justice shine in your life this Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi Jayanti is the festival of peace and unity. Let us pay respect to the man who taught us non-violence. On Gandhi Jayanti, remember that service to humanity is service to God. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! May his legacy live on through us. Let us dedicate this day to harmony and equality. Gandhi Jayanti reminds us that silence can be powerful. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Be the light that spreads goodness.

Gandhi Jayanti wishes in Marathi

Share these heartfelt Gandhi Jayanti wishes in Marathi with your loved ones:

Gandhi Jayanti chya hardik shubhechha! Satya ani ahimsa tumcha jeevan marg ujwal karu de. 2 October tumcha jivanat shanti ani samruddhi gheun yevo. Bapuji cha sandesh hamesha prerna dyo. Gandhi Jayanti tumcha ghar anandani bharun jao. Gandhi Jayanti 2025 chya shubhechha! Satya hamesha vijayi hou de, hech Bapuji cha marg aahe. Tumchya jivanat shanti ani prem bharun jao. Gandhi Jayanti tumhala utsah ani yash devo. Tumchya gharat sadbhavna ani samata raaho. Gandhi Jayanti chya anant shubhechha! Bapuji cha ideal tumhala hamesha margdarshan karu de. Gandhi Jayanti tumhala samruddhi gheun yevo. Tumchya jivanat ahimsa ani satya hamesha raaho. Gandhi Jayanti cha divas tumhala utsah ani utsav gheun yevo. Hardik shubhechha! Tumhi hamesha Bapuji cha marg swikarava. Gandhi Jayanti tumcha divas prakashman karu de. Satya ani nyayacha vijay tumcha margadarshan karu de. Gandhi Jayanti tumhala aarogya ani sukh gheun yevo. Tumhi hamesha samata ani shanti cha sandesh phelaava. Gandhi Jayanti tumhala anandi banavo. Bapuji cha adarsh tumcha kutumbasathi aashirwad hou de. Gandhi Jayanti 2025 tumhala prem ani utsah gheun yevo. Tumhala satkarmacha vijay hamesha milava. Gandhi Jayanti chya sandarbhane tumcha divas anandi hou de. Satya hamesha tumcha deep hou de. Gandhi Jayanti tumhala utsavacha anand devo. Tumhi hamesha prem ani shanti cha marg swikarava. Gandhi Jayanti tumhala anek yash gheun yevo. Tumchya kutumbat hamesha shanti ani samata raaho.

Gandhi Jayanti wishes in Hindi

Here are some thoughtful Gandhi Jayanti wishes in Hindi:

Gandhi Jayanti ki hardik shubhkamnayein! Bapu ke adarsh humesha humare jeevan ko prerna dete rahein. 2 October ki shubhkamnayein, satya aur ahimsa ka paalan karein. Gandhi Jayanti par aapko shanti aur samriddhi mile. Bapu ka jeevan humein saadgi aur satya sikhata hai. Gandhi Jayanti mubarak ho, prem aur sadbhavna failayein. Is din ahimsa ko apnana hi sachchi shraddhanjali hai. Gandhi Jayanti ki shubhkamnayein, Bapu ke vichar amar rahein. Satya aur prem hi jeevan ka marg hai. Gandhi Jayanti par satya aur ahimsa ki jyoti prajwalit karein. Bapu ka janmadin humein samaanta ki raah dikhata hai. Gandhi Jayanti ki badhai, daya aur karuna apnayein. 2 October humein badlaav ki prerna deta hai. Gandhi Jayanti par Bapu ko koti-koti naman. Bapu ke siddhant manavta ke liye amoolya hain. Gandhi Jayanti ki hardik badhai! Aaj ka din humein unke satyagrah ki yaad dilata hai. Bapu ke vichar humare jeevan ka deepak hain. Gandhi Jayanti par saadgi hi sabse badi shakti hai. Bapu ke sapno ka Bharat banane ka sankalp lein. Gandhi Jayanti ki dheron shubhkamnayein! Is din hum satya aur nyay ka sankalp lein. 2 October shanti aur sadbhav ka pratik hai. Bapu ka jeevan har peedhi ke liye prerna hai. Gandhi Jayanti par ahimsa hi asli shakti hai. Bapu ke dikhaye marg par chalna hi hamari zimmedari hai. Gandhi Jayanti par satya ki jeet ka jashn manayein. Bapu ka har vichar aaj bhi prasangik hai. Gandhi Jayanti humein sikhati hai ki badlaav andar se shuru hota hai. Gandhi Jayanti ki hardik shubheccha!

Gandhi Jayanti quotes

Here are some of the most famous and inspiring Gandhi Jayanti quotes to share on this special day:

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” “Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind.”

Gandhi quotes in Hindi

Here are some Mahatma Gandhi quotes in Hindi that you can share as status updates: “Khud wo badlav baniye jo aap duniya mein dekhna chahte hain.” “Ahimsa manavta ke paas sabse bada shastra hai.” “Jahan prem hai, wahan jeevan hai.” “Mazboot vyakti hamesha maaf karna jaanta hai.”

Gandhi Jayanti wishes images

Looking for shareable visuals? Here are Gandhi Jayanti wishes images. Download and share them as WhatsApp status or social media posts to celebrate October 2, 2025.

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 (2 October) is a reminder of Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless values of peace, simplicity, and truth. Share wishes in English, Hindi, or Marathi, or post inspirational quotes and images as the spirit of Bapu’s teachings lives on through every greeting. Let this day inspire us to spread harmony and kindness in our lives and communities.