Friendship Day activities and games for kids in school | July 30 special July 30 is more than just a date—it’s a day to honour friendship. Celebrate in school with joyful games, crafts, and activities kids will remember forever.

Friendship is one of the most important and beautiful relationships we have in life. It is a relationship that adds love, joy, and support to our lives. And what better way to honour this special bond than to dedicate a whole day to it? Yes, we are talking about Friendship Day, which is celebrated on the first Sunday in August every year.

As adults, we commemorate Friendship Day in different ways. But what about the younger ones? Additionally, schoolchildren need to learn the value of friendship and how to cherish this bond. Because of this, we have compiled a list of fun and interesting Friendship Day games and activities that you can organise for your students' school.

Friendship Day activities for kids

Friendship Bracelet Making: One of the sweetest ways to celebrate Friendship Day is by making friendship bracelets! Set up a craft table with colourful threads, beads, and buttons. Let the kids get creative as they design bracelets for their friends. Not only does this encourage imagination and fine motor skills, but it also teaches the joy of giving something handmade and heartfelt. Secret Friend Surprise: Add a little mystery to the day with a “Secret Friend” activity! Write each child's name on a slip of paper and place them all in a bowl. Every child picks a name—that’s their secret friend for the day! They can leave kind notes, draw small pictures, or give a tiny handmade gift throughout the day. At the end, everyone reveals their secret friend. It’s a fun way to spread kindness and keep everyone smiling.

Friendship Day activities in school

Friendship Tree: Create a “Friendship Tree” to display in the classroom or hallway. Draw a big tree on chart paper or use a wall display, then cut out paper leaves in different colours. Kids can write their names and the names of their friends on the leaves and stick them on the tree. As the tree grows, so does the sense of community and friendship within the class. Photo Booth Fun: Kids love to pose and be silly, so set up a Friendship Day photo booth with fun props like colourful hats, goofy glasses, feather boas, and moustaches. Let them take pictures with their friends to create lasting memories. If possible, print the photos and give them out as souvenirs—they’ll treasure these moments for a long time. Friendship Quiz: Want to see how well your students know each other? Try a light-hearted friendship quiz! Ask questions like “Who’s always smiling?” or “Whose favourite colour is blue?” Kids will enjoy guessing and learning fun facts about their classmates, all while strengthening their connections.

Friendship Day games

Three-Legged Race: Pair up the kids, tie one leg of each partner together, and have them race to the finish line. It’s hilarious and heartwarming to see them work together, stumble, laugh, and eventually succeed as a team. This game is all about coordination, patience, and cheering each other on. Balloon Burst: This one’s always a hit! Tie a water balloon to each child’s ankle and divide them into two teams. The goal? Burst the other team’s balloons by stomping on them—while protecting your own! It’s silly, splashy fun that brings tons of laughter and excitement to the day. Musical Chairs: You can never go wrong with a game of musical chairs. Set up chairs in a circle (one less than the number of players), play some music, and have the kids walk around. When the music stops, they scramble for a seat. The child left standing is out, and one chair is removed each round. It’s fast-paced fun that teaches sportsmanship and how to win (and lose) gracefully.

