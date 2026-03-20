Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Eid Mubarak wishes and images; confirmed dates for Kerala and rest of India

New Delhi:

Ramadan does not end loudly. It kind of settles into Eid. Slowly, and then all at once. After weeks of routine, early mornings, measured days, there is a shift you can feel. The fasting stops, but something else begins. A softer kind of celebration. One that sits somewhere between relief and gratitude.

And around this time, a lot of small questions start floating around. Is Eid today or tomorrow? What are people sharing? What do you send? It all circles back to the same thing. Marking the moment, in your own way.

Happy Eid Mubarak images to send and celebrate the occasion

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Soft celebrations, meaningful moments

(Image Source : FREEPIK)A day that feels calm, full, and complete

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Where gratitude quietly takes centre stage

(Image Source : FREEPIK)A pause that feels well earned

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Simple joys, shared together

Happy Eid Mubarak wishes to send and celebrate the occasion

Eid Mubarak to you and your family. May this day bring a sense of peace that stays longer than the celebrations, and may the coming days feel lighter, calmer, and more meaningful.

Wishing you a thoughtful and warm Eid. May everything you have been patient for during Ramadan find its way to you in the best possible way.

Eid Mubarak. May your home be filled with quiet happiness, good health, and moments that feel simple but stay with you.

As Eid arrives, may it bring clarity, balance, and a renewed sense of purpose into your life. May what comes next feel just right.

Wishing you an Eid that feels peaceful and complete. May your efforts, prayers, and intentions from the past month turn into something meaningful ahead.

Eid Mubarak. May this day remind you of the strength you carried through Ramadan and the calm that follows it.

May your Eid be filled with warmth, good company, and a sense of contentment that does not fade too quickly. Wishing you steady happiness.

Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones. May this day bring ease into your life and open doors to new beginnings.

Wishing you a quiet, fulfilling Eid. May the balance you found during Ramadan stay with you in the days ahead.

Eid Mubarak. May your days ahead be gentle, your efforts rewarded, and your heart at peace.

Is Eid today? When is Eid in Kerala?

Eid is not being observed on the same day across India this year. In most parts of the country, Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 21, 2026, as the Shawwal moon was not sighted on March 19.

However, Kerala is an exception. The moon was sighted there earlier, and Eid is being celebrated on March 20, 2026 in the state.

This difference happens because some regions follow local moon sightings, while Kerala often aligns with sightings reported in Gulf countries.

Moon sighting in India explained

Eid ul-Fitr follows the Islamic lunar calendar, which depends entirely on the sighting of the crescent moon. There is no fixed date in the usual calendar. It shifts every year.

In India, the process is fairly traditional. Committees and scholars look for the moon after sunset on the 29th day of Ramadan. If the crescent is visible, Eid is declared the next day. If not, Ramadan completes 30 days, and Eid follows after that.

This year, the moon was not sighted on March 19 in most parts of India, which is why March 20 is being observed as the final fast, and Eid falls on March 21.

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