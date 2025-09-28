Best Durga Puja 2025 pandals in Bengaluru you must visit this festive season Durga Puja 2025 in Bengaluru brings together devotion, dance and food. Here’s a guide to the best pandals you must visit this festive season.

When autumn arrives, Bengaluru’s Bengali community lights up the city with colourful pandals, rhythmic dhak beats, and the fragrance of incense filling neighbourhoods. Though far from Bengal, the festive spirit in the Silicon Valley of India is every bit as spirited!

Walking through these pandals, you’ll see themes, art, dance, and devotion blending seamlessly. It’s a chance for both locals and visitors to have the best time. Pandals aren’t just visual spectacles; they’re stages for dance, music, children’s workshops, and silent conversations between Bengal and Kannada culture.

Top 10 Durga Puja pandals in Bengaluru you must visit

Here are 10 celebrated pandals you should include in your Pujo-hopping list:

1. Barsha Bengali Association, HSR

Probably the largest in terms of area and footfall in Bengaluru. Known for classic Bengali decor, live cultural nights, and enormous community participation.

2. SEBBA (South East Bengaluru Bengali Association), HSR Layout

SEBBA is a big name; their Rajbari Durgotsav and other themed celebrations draw huge crowds.

3. North Bangalore Cultural Samiti (NBCS), Nagavara

This year, NBCS is setting up a chess-themed pandal in honour of India’s chess grandmasters.

4. Ulsoor Bengalee Association, Ulsoor

One of the more traditional ones, Ulsoor has been home to one of Bengaluru’s older Bengali pujas.

5. Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust, Koramangala

A favourite among younger crowds, blending traditional puja with contemporary stage performances and cultural fests.

6. BARSHA, Sarjapur

In addition to scale, BARSHA often brings in artists from Bengal, live dhakis, and more than 40 stalls of food and crafts.

7. Amader Pujo (various localities)

Amader Pujo is among the must-visit pandals in the city’s Pujo map. Its unmatched vibe is worth visiting!

8. Barsha Bengali Association (secondary location or sub-committee)

You can check out the satellite pandals or “mini-branches” besides their main setup.

9. Barsha in peripheral areas / fringe suburbs

Some smaller Barsha pandals or associated events in the suburbs give you a quieter, more intimate experience.

10. Community/apartment pujas with creative themes

In addition to big names, many societies in JP Nagar, Whitefield, Bellandur, etc., will host themed pandals. This year's themes include “Canvas to Clay”, “Naari Shakti” (women empowerment), and blending Bengal with Karnataka folk art.

Bengaluru's Durga Puja is a stunning kaleidoscope of heart and ingenuity. Whether you submerge yourself in the pageantry of Barsha or relish the more intimate beauty of a community pandal in your local area, you'll see devotion, art, and people converging across cultures.

In a city famous for its technology and startups, these pandals bring back memory, tradition, and the potency of art to connect across geography. Make time, plot your path, and allow yourself to indulge in the devotion, design, dance, and the soulful beats of dhaak playing across Bengaluru's monsoon-swept nights.