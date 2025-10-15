10 Diwali melas in Delhi-NCR you can’t miss in 2025: From Sunder Nagar to CyberHub When Diwali nears, Delhi-NCR glows brighter than ever — from Sunder Nagar’s heritage vibes to CyberHub’s modern sparkle. Diwali Mela 2025 promises colours, music, street food, and soulful shopping. Here’s your list of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram’s best Diwali melas to explore this festive season.

New Delhi:

There is so much to love about Diwali, especially the chance to visit a Diwali mela in Delhi NCR. When the beloved festival approaches, Delhi NCR transforms into a glowing labyrinth of lights, stalls, colours, and mouthwatering aromas. Diwali melas are the best places to capture the spirit of the festival of light!

From traditional bazaars to curated fairs, these melas offer more than shopping. Diwali melas are experiences. Here are ten Diwali melas in 2025 you shouldn’t miss.

Top 10 Diwali 2025 melas in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram you must visit

1. The Bazaar’s Diwali Mela at Sunder Nursery, Delhi

In the picturesque surroundings of Sunder Nursery, The Bazaar's Diwali Mela features a stunning array of handcrafted goods, environmentally friendly decorations, and various workshops. It's an ideal venue to find sustainable gifts and artisanal creations.

2. Blind School Diwali Mela, Lodhi Road

Organised by the Blind Relief Association, this mela is special: the artisans are visually impaired. Their handmade candles, décor items, stitched goods, and festive trinkets fill the stalls. You shop, and you give back.

3. Dastkar Festival of Lights, Chhatarpur / Nature Bazaar

This fair is all about craftsmanship. Over 200 artisan groups display textiles, ceramics, decor, jewellery, and traditional artifacts. It runs over multiple days and is one of Delhi’s more charming, less chaotic festive options.

4. Meri Dilli Utsav – Dilli Haat, Pitampura

Dilli Haat’s festive edition blends shopping with culture. Expect ethnic wear, home décor, live music, street food and a warm, family-friendly environment.

5. Noida Haat Diwali Utsav

In the NCR but accessible to Noida and Greater Noida, this mela is a favourite for home décor, handicrafts, pottery, and festive souvenirs. The attendees can expect cultural performances for lively evening vibe.

6. The Diwali Edit at DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

Looking for a mela that has both elements of shopping and style? The Diwali Edit curates festive décor, designer labels, bespoke gifts, and boutique stalls, all in a relaxed, modern setting.

7. District 9 Diwali Carnival, Noida

This carnival mixes shopping with fun, DJ nights, cultural acts, carnival rides, themed stalls, and more. Perfect if you want a festive outing, not just a shopping spree.

8. Swag Diwali Mela, Connaught Place / Shivaji Stadium

A pop-up mela focused on fashion, décor, cosmetics, and lifestyle goods. Street performances and stalls add to the festive mood.

9. Panchkuian Road and Connaught Place Market

Though not a mela in the classic sense, these shops and showrooms go all out during Diwali: lights, décor, furniture, lamps, and more. A good stop for home décor and statement pieces.

10. Sadar Bazaar (Old Delhi)

Sadar Bazaar is wholesale heaven for festive supplies, diyas, lanterns, strings of lights, paper crafts. It’s chaotic but magical!

Here's wishing you all a happy Diwali, have fun at the Diwali mela!