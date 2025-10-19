Advertisement
  4. Diwali 2025 images and GIFs: Best festive pictures to share with friends and family

Diwali 2025 images and GIFs: Best festive pictures to share with friends and family

Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20. It is the festival that fills every corner with colour, light, and joy. Brighten your chats and timelines with the best Happy Diwali 2025 images, wishes images, and GIFs, which are perfect to share with friends, family, and loved ones.

Spread festive cheer with glowing Diwali 2025 Images & GIFs
Spread festive cheer with glowing Diwali 2025 Images & GIFs Image Source : OpenAI
Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20, and the lights are already starting to glow everywhere. Streets are shining, homes are decorated, and there’s a sparkle of joy in every corner. It’s that time when everyone shares photos, greetings, and Happy Diwali 2025 images to spread love and positivity.

So, if you’re looking for something bright and cheerful to post on WhatsApp, Instagram, or just to send to your friends and family, here are the best Diwali 2025 images and GIFs that perfectly capture the beauty of this festival of lights.

Happy Diwali 2025 Images

These Happy Diwali 2025 images are full of colour, diyas, and happy vibes, perfect to share with your loved ones on social media or to add to your festive stories.

India Tv - Elegant Happy Diwali greeting with purple background, golden border and two glowing diyas
(Image Source : OPENAI)Graceful golden tones for a royal Diwali 2025 celebration.

India Tv - Three golden diyas on a purple festive background with hanging decorations
(Image Source : OPENAI)Triple the diyas, triple the joy — wish everyone a glowing Diwali 2025.

India Tv - A single lit diya in the centre of a bright orange floral background with colourful flowers
(Image Source : OPENAI)A bright and joyful Diwali 2025 image filled with colours, light and festive charm.

India Tv - Beautiful clay diyas with glowing flames on a decorated table, surrounded by petals
(Image Source : OPENAI)Soft lights, fresh flowers, and diyas — the warmth of Diwali 2025 captured in one frame.

India Tv - A glowing diya placed on a red mandala background with festive string lights
(Image Source : OPENAI)A warm red glow and shining lights — the spirit of Diwali 2025 captured beautifully.

India Tv - Minimalist Happy Diwali greeting card with a single glowing diya on a yellow background
(Image Source : OPENAI)Simple, classic, and full of festive light — a perfect Happy Diwali 2025 greeting image.

Happy Diwali 2025 GIFs

Nothing says festive fun like a bright, moving Diwali 2025 GIF! These GIFs are ideal for WhatsApp, Facebook, or even your Insta stories as they bring that extra sparkle to your message.

a lucas and friends advertisement with a candle

a greeting card that says happy diwali with three candles

a cartoon illustration of a woman holding a plate of food

a purple background with lanterns and candles and the text happy diwali

a cartoon elephant holding a lamp with the words happy diwali in the background

a happy diwali greeting card with a candle and fireworks

a hand holding a lit candle with the words happy diwali above it

a candle in a bowl with the words happy diwali written above it

a happy diwali greeting card with three lit candles

a cartoon drawing of a girl kneeling down with the words diwali vibes written above her

a card that says happy diwali with candles

Diwali is all about light, happiness, and togetherness. 

From all of us at India TV, here’s wishing you and your family a Happy Diwali 2025 filled with laughter, colours, and memories that shine as bright as the diyas!

