Diwali 2025 images and GIFs: Best festive pictures to share with friends and family

Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20, and the lights are already starting to glow everywhere. Streets are shining, homes are decorated, and there’s a sparkle of joy in every corner. It’s that time when everyone shares photos, greetings, and Happy Diwali 2025 images to spread love and positivity.
So, if you’re looking for something bright and cheerful to post on WhatsApp, Instagram, or just to send to your friends and family, here are the best Diwali 2025 images and GIFs that perfectly capture the beauty of this festival of lights.
Happy Diwali 2025 Images
These Happy Diwali 2025 images are full of colour, diyas, and happy vibes, perfect to share with your loved ones on social media or to add to your festive stories.
Happy Diwali 2025 GIFs
Nothing says festive fun like a bright, moving Diwali 2025 GIF! These GIFs are ideal for WhatsApp, Facebook, or even your Insta stories as they bring that extra sparkle to your message.
Diwali is all about light, happiness, and togetherness.
From all of us at India TV, here’s wishing you and your family a Happy Diwali 2025 filled with laughter, colours, and memories that shine as bright as the diyas!
