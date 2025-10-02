Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2025: Wishes, Ambedkar quotes, and images to share Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2025 will be observed on October 2 and October 14. Mark Ashok Vijaya Dashami with wishes, Marathi greetings, Ambedkar quotes and images.

New Delhi:

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din is observed every year to mark the historic day when Dr BR Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with lakhs of his followers at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur on October 14, 1956.

Every year, Dussehra (Vijayadashami) is also observed as Ashoka Vijaya Dashami to commemorate the Buddhist Conversion Day.

In 2025, the occasion will be observed with great devotion, including mass gatherings, processions, chanting of the Dhamma, and floral tributes to Babasaheb.

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2025 date

In 2025, Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din will be observed on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Traditionally, the day is marked at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where lakhs of followers gather for prayers, cultural programmes, and tributes to Babasaheb.

The main function of the 69th Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din will be held on Dussehra day, October 2, 2025, at 6 pm at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur.

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din wishes and greetings in English

Here are some wishes you can share on this day:

On Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2025, may the teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar inspire us to walk the path of equality and justice. Wishing you peace, compassion, and wisdom on this sacred day of Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din. May Babasaheb’s decision to embrace Buddhism continue to guide humanity towards truth and dignity. Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din reminds us to stand for equality, fraternity, and social justice. On this day, let us remember Babasaheb’s courage and commitment to uplift the oppressed. Happy Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2025 — may the light of Dhamma guide your path. May this day bring strength to fight injustice and follow the path of truth. Let us celebrate the values of liberty, equality, and fraternity that Ambedkar stood for. May Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din remind us of the power of collective change. On this occasion, let us spread peace, love, and knowledge.

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din wishes in Marathi

Here are Marathi wishes to share on the day:

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Dinachya hardik shubhechha! Ya pavitra divshi Babasahebanchya adarsha palan karu ya. Samata, bandhutva ani nyaya haach aajcha sandesh aahe. Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din tumchya jivanat shanti gheun yevo. Babasahebanchya smrutine aaplya manat navin urja yevo. Dhamma ani nyayacha marg hamesha swikaru ya. Ya divshi Babasahebanchya krutadnyata vyakt karu ya. Tumhala Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Dinachya mangalmay shubhechha. Samajatil andhaar door karnya sathi aapan ekatra ya. Babasahebanchya adarshancha deep hamesha tejasvi rahu de.

Inspirational Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din quotes by BR Ambedkar

“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.” “Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.” “Life should be great rather than long.” “Be educated, be organised, and be agitated.” “Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.” “The progress of any society depends on the progress of women.” “If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.” “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” “Caste is not just a division of labour, it is a division of labourers.” “History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics.”

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din images to share

Here are some festival images you can download and share on social media, WhatsApp and community groups to mark this important occasion. Use them to spread the message of equality, fraternity, and justice that Babasaheb Ambedkar envisioned for India.

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din 2025 is not just a commemoration of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s historic decision but also a reminder of the values he lived by — liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice.

In 2025, with both October 2 (main function at Nagpur) and October 14 (traditional date), followers will observe the day with devotion and pride.