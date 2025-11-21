Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Dates, timings, ticket price and complete visitor guide Delhi Trade Fair 2025 is now open to the public at Pragati Maidan, offering state pavilions, global stalls, cultural events, and diverse shopping options. Check the updated dates, timings, ticket prices, entry gates, and travel tips to plan your visit smoothly.

New Delhi:

The much-awaited Delhi Trade Fair 2025 is in full swing at Pragati Maidan, Bharat Mandapam, and it’s now open for everyone. What started as a business-only event has now opened its doors to the public from November 19, and it runs through November 27.

Dates and Timing

Business Days: 14–18 November (for traders, entrepreneurs, industry insiders)

Public Days: 19–27 November

Visiting Hours: 10:00 AM to 7:30 PM every day, but public entry closes by 5:30 PM.

Ticket Prices and Booking

The fair keeps things quite affordable to encourage wide footfall:

Adults: Rs 80 on weekdays and Rs 150 on weekends

Children: Rs 40 on weekdays and Rs 60 on weekends

Senior Citizens / Persons with Disabilities: Free (all days)

How to buy tickets:

Through the ITPO website (indiatradefair.com)

Via the DMRC Saarthi app

At 55 selected Delhi Metro stations, very handy if you are commuting by metro.

Venue and Getting There

Venue: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Main Entry Gates (for public): Gates 3, 4, 6, and 10.

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court Metro (Blue Line) — super convenient to avoid traffic.

Traffic Tip: Around Pragati Maidan, especially on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road, roads can get crowded. Parking is limited — there’s Bhairon Mandir Parking and some underground lots. If possible, go by metro.

What to Expect at the Fair

This year’s fair isn’t just business — it’s a cultural extravaganza:

The theme is “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, celebrating India’s unity in diversity.

State Pavilions from partner states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, and the focus state Jharkhand, will showcase local crafts, textiles, and more.

There’s an international presence too — about 12 countries are participating, including China, UAE, South Korea, Iran, and Egypt.

The fair is divided into segments: handicrafts, home décor, lifestyle, electronics, MSMEs, startups, health products, and more.

Don’t skip the food courts — regional cuisines will make it feel like a food fest, not just a trade fair.

There will also be cultural performances and live shows — so it’s not only about shopping and business, but also about celebrating India’s heritage.