Durga Puja 2025 in Delhi's CR Park: Pandal themes, mela vibes and metro guide CR Park turns into Delhi’s mini Kolkata for Durga Puja 2025 with golden jubilee pandals, dazzling lights, food stalls and nearest metro details.

New Delhi:

Are you missing the grand Durga Puja festivals of Kolkata, the open art pandal decorations, themes that connect politics to global culture and traditions, and vibrant lighting? Lots of Bengalis working in Delhi-NCR could not visit Kolkata - the hub of Durga Puja - every year due to occupational strain, skyrocketing flight fares, and almost unavailable rail tickets.

For them, a visit to Delhi's 'Durga Puja hub', Chittaranjan Park, will satisfy their emotions and enjoyments that connect with Durga Puja. This year, the top three 'Durga Pujas' of CR Park are celebrating their golden jubilee - 50 years. And guess what, the decors, themes and lighting of the top puja pandals of CR Park can compete with Kolkata's famed pujas.

CR Park Durga Puja 2025 Golden Jubilee Celebrations

CR Park's Mela Ground, Cooperative Ground and B Block Durga Puja, which once started under the same umbrella to celebrate Bengalis’ Durga Puja back in 1976, will celebrate their golden jubilee this year. The pandals have been opened from today and visitors can be there anytime of the day to enjoy the festivities.

Cooperative Ground Durga Puja: Sonar Qila Theme

If you visit the Cooperative Durga Puja pandal this year, you will get a glimpse of Jaisalmer's 12th-century Golden Fort or Sonar Qila. The Durga Puja will be inaugurated on this Saturday, Panchami—the fifth day of Durga Puja.

Apart from the eye-stuck beauty of the pandal, there is more for pandal hoppers—cultural activities, performances by top artists from Kolkata, Bengali foods and lots more.

A member of the Cooperative society Durga Puja informed IndiaTV Digital that top Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee may visit the pandal on Panchami to promote his latest Bengali movie - Devi Chowdhurani, which was released this Friday.

(Image Source : ARNAB MITRA)The welcoming Sharad Shubhechha gate greets visitors at CR Park Durga Puja pandals

B Block Durga Puja: Nine Forms of Ma Durga

B Block Durga Puja will present the nine forms of Ma Durga in their golden jubilee year. The theme of the pandal this year is Mother Earth and it will also feature the famous Chandan Nagar lighting of West Bengal.

Mela Ground Durga Puja: Mahishadal Rajbari Theme

The theme of the Mela Ground Durga Puja is Mahishadal Rajbari of erstwhile Bengal's Medinipur District.

(Image Source : ARNAB MITRA)CR Park’s Mela Ground Durga Puja pandal celebrates its 50th year with a grand illuminated theme

Other Popular Durga Pujas in Delhi-NCR

Apart from the top three pujas of Delhi's CR Park, the pandal hoppers of Delhi-NCR should visit Greater Kailash-2 Durga Puja, which will feature the Vaishnav culture in its pandal. Enthusiasts will get to see a beautiful portrayal of Radha Raman in the GK 2 Durga Puja pandal.

A visit to Shib Mandir at CR Park Market 4 will also give you a glimpse of the traditional 'Ek Chala Ma Durga'.

Festive Vibes at CR Park – Delhi’s Mini Kolkata

South Delhi's 'mini Kolkata' is a hub of Durga Puja festivities where you can listen to the beats of the dhak in every pocket.

So this Durga Puja, make time to visit CR Park to experience Bengalis’ grand Durga Puja celebration and enjoy the Bengali food and culture.

Nearest Metro to CR Park Durga Puja 2025

The nearest metro station to CR Park is Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line). Visitors can also reach CR Park conveniently from Greater Kailash Metro Station (Magenta Line), depending on their entry point. Both stations are within 5–10 minutes of the puja pandals, making travel easy during the festive rush.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2025 date and puja days: From Shashthi to Vijayadashami explained