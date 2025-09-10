Comic Con Delhi 2025: Dates, venue, tickets and what to expect Comic Con India has announced its Delhi 2025 edition from December 5–7 at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla. The three-day pop-culture festival will feature cosplay, comics, gaming, live performances, workshops and global creators. Tickets are available now on the District app by Zomato.

New Delhi:

Delhi is all set to turn into the country’s pop-culture capital this December as Comic Con India returns with its flagship event. From cosplay and comics to gaming arenas and live performances, the festival promises three days of pure fandom energy.

Happening from December 5 to 7, 2025, at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, the Delhi edition will bring together fans, creators, and global guests. With workshops, contests, and exclusive experiences lined up, this year’s Comic Con is shaping up to be bigger and bolder than ever.

Delhi: the home of Comic Con India

Delhi has always been at the heart of Comic Con’s story. Since the first edition in 2011, the city has acted as the launchpad for India’s pop-culture movement. Over the years, it has hosted elaborate cosplay contests, comic book showcases, gaming zones, and meet-ups that bring thousands of fans together. The last Delhi edition drew more than 52,000 visitors, featuring live performances from comedians Ashish Solanki, Ravi Gupta and Rohan Joshi, and music by artists like Panther and rapper Fotty Seven.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming, reflected on the city’s legacy: “Delhi will always be home for Comic Con India. This is where it all began in 2011, when a small group of fans, artists, and creators turned a simple idea into a cultural movement… This December, I can’t wait to see the capital once again transform into India’s biggest celebration of stories, characters, and imagination.”

What to expect this year

Comic Con Delhi isn’t just about fandom; it’s also about opportunities. The event will feature panel sessions, workshops, and networking meets designed to help emerging creators, writers, and illustrators learn from industry professionals. Interactive zones, cosplay contests, and fan exhibits will give artists the chance to showcase their work and connect directly with audiences.

Visitors can also expect cutting-edge experiences like PC and console gaming tournaments, VR racing, space exploration simulations, pop-up zones, and immersive photo booths. The cosplay culture will once again shine, with categories spanning anime, manga, comics, sci-fi, and gaming.

Global creators and special guests

Over the years, Delhi Comic Con has welcomed some of the most exciting names in global pop culture. Past guests have included Ryan North (author of Marvel’s Squirrel Girl), Eisner Award-winning artist Jason Loo, Dan Parent (Archie Comics), and David Lloyd (V for Vendetta). Fans have also interacted with Japanese voice actors like Kappei Yamaguchi (One Piece) and Natsuki Hanae (Demon Slayer), and even Demon Slayer producer Yuma Takahashi.

The fan heartbeat of Delhi

For Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, Delhi’s Comic Con stands out because of its community spirit: “Every year I see people walk in with months of work behind their costumes, artists proudly showing their first printed comics, and groups of friends who plan the entire weekend around this festival. There is a warmth and excitement in Delhi that makes you feel like you are part of one big family.”

Delhi Comoc Con tickets now live

Comic Con Delhi 2025–26 will run from December 5 to 7, 2025, at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla. Tickets are available exclusively through the District app by Zomato.

Also read: Sunburn Festival 2025 moves from Goa to Mumbai: Dates, tickets, fan buzz and more