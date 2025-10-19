Choti Diwali wishes 2025: Happy Narak Chaturdashi images, messages, and captions Choti Diwali 2025, also known as Narak Chaturdashi or Roop Chaturdashi, falls on Sunday, October 19. This festive day symbolises light, courage and cleansing. Share these heartfelt wishes, quotes, and captions in English and Hindi to fill every home with joy and glow.

New Delhi:

Narak Chaturdashi 2025, also called Choti Diwali or Roop Chaturdashi, will be celebrated on Sunday, October 19, just a day before the grand Diwali night. The festival celebrates the victory of light over darkness and the spirit of renewal, both in life and within ourselves.

As homes begin to glow with early diyas and the air smells of sweets and ghee, it’s the perfect time to send warm wishes and greetings to your loved ones. Whether you call it Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi, these heart-touching messages in English and Hindi will help you spread light, laughter, and good energy to everyone around you.

Happy Narak Chaturdashi 2025 Wishes in English

Wishing you a sparkling Narak Chaturdashi filled with light, laughter, and peace. May Lord Krishna destroy all the negativity in your life — Happy Narak Chaturdashi! Let this morning bring the glow of oil lamps and blessings of health and joy. Hope your heart shines brighter than a thousand diyas today. Happy Narak Chaturdashi! May this day fill your life with positivity and love. May the light of this Choti Diwali erase every shadow of fear from your heart. Here’s to new beginnings, happy hearts, and endless blessings. May your home radiate happiness and your soul glow with peace. Wishing you prosperity, health, and divine protection this Narak Chaturdashi. Let the light of diyas guide you to happiness and fortune. May the spirit of Choti Diwali bring calm, joy, and courage to your life. Sending early Diwali wishes filled with warmth and festive sparkle! This Narak Chaturdashi, light a lamp of love in every corner of your heart. Here’s wishing your home glows brighter than the stars tonight. May your Narak Chaturdashi be full of smiles, sweets, and shanti. Wishing you strength to conquer all darkness in your path. May this sacred light bring good health and abundance your way. Let every diya remind you of your inner strength and goodness. Here’s to a glowing and peaceful Choti Diwali ahead! Happy Narak Chaturdashi — may light always find its way to your heart.

Narak Chaturdashi Wishes in Hindi

Aapke ghar mein roshni aur dil mein khushiyan chhaa jaayein. Happy Narak Chaturdashi! Is Narak Chaturdashi Maa Lakshmi aur Dhanvantari ki kripa sada bani rahe. Deepo ki chamak aur dhoop ki khushboo aapki zindagi me sukh laaye. Aapke ghar se andhera door ho aur roshni sada rahe. Happy Choti Diwali! Har din ho sukh aur samriddhi se bhara. Aaj ke din sabhi dukh door ho jaayein, bas sukh hi sukh aayein. Bhagwan Krishna aapki zindagi se sab andhera mita dein. Choti Diwali ke is pavitra din par sabka man roshan ho. Har diya aapke sapno ko poora karne ka raasta dikhaye. Doston aur parivaar ke saath hasin pal bitayein. Is Narak Chaturdashi par aapko mile dher saari khushiyan aur sukh. Deep jalayein, dukh mitayein — Happy Narak Chaturdashi! Roshni se bhare ho aapke din aur raat dono. Maa Lakshmi ki kirpa se ghar mein hamesha dhan aur sukh aaye. Dil se nikli yeh dua — aapka jeevan roshan ho jaaye. Narak Chaturdashi ki dher saari shubhkamnayein! Aaj ke din roshni hi roshni ho, har kone mein pyaar. Har muskaan aapke din ko Deepavali bana de. Iss din sab manavta aur shanti phailaayein. Happy Narak Chaturdashi — aapke din diyas ki tarah chamkein.

Choti Diwali 2025 Wishes and Greetings for Friends and Family

Wishing you and your family a bright and cheerful Choti Diwali! May laughter echo in your home and light shine in your hearts. Sending you love, diyas, and sweets to start your Diwali early! Wishing you endless blessings and family warmth this festive season. May your house glow with the light of happiness and harmony. To my dear friend — may this Choti Diwali bring you health and wealth. Let this day remind us to spread smiles and gratitude. Hope your life sparkles with success like a row of diyas. May the festive light bring new energy into your relationships. Here’s wishing your home feels like heaven tonight. Celebrate this Choti Diwali with laughter and a heart full of joy. May the lamps of love burn bright forever in your family. Sending warm hugs and golden vibes to your home. Hope this day fills your home with good vibes and golden moments. Let’s begin the Diwali magic early — Happy Choti Diwali! Wishing you and your loved ones a prosperous festive season. May the light of diyas remind us of togetherness and love. Every diya lit today brings another reason to smile. Shine brighter than the lights this Choti Diwali! To my favourite people — may your happiness multiply tonight.

Happy Choti Diwali Wishes in Hindi

Chhoti Diwali ke is din aapke ghar khushiyon se bhar jaayein. Deepo ki roshni se aapka ghar jagmaga uthhe. Dhan aur sukh ki barsaat ho — Happy Choti Diwali! Iss pavitra din aapke sapne poore ho jaayein. Roshni aur khushboo se aapki zindagi me mithas aaye. Har kona roshan ho, har dil khush ho. Aapke ghar me sukh, shaanti, aur samriddhi aaye. Maa Lakshmi ki kripa sada bani rahe. Chhoti Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayein! Deep jalein, mann khilein — yahi dua hai humari. Iss raat har dukh door ho jaayein aur nayi subah aaye. Aapke ghar aaye Lakshmi ji, aur sukh-shanti barsayein. Chhoti Diwali mubarak ho! Deepavali ke pehle hi khushiyon ka safar shuru ho. Iss tyohar par roshni aapke sapno ko jagmagaaye. Aapke din ho sona aur raat ho chaandi si. Khushiyan har din badhti jaayein. Dil se nikalti yeh dua — har din ho roshan. Chhoti Diwali aapko nayi umeedein de. Deep jalayein aur dukh bhagayein — Happy Choti Diwali!

Choti Diwali Wishes in English for Love and Relationships

You’re the light that makes every festival brighter — Happy Choti Diwali! With you, every Diwali feels special, even the smaller ones. You’re my favourite reason to celebrate Choti Diwali early. Wishing my love a warm, glowing, romantic Choti Diwali night. Let’s light diyas and hearts together tonight. You shine brighter than any diya in the world. This Choti Diwali, I’m grateful for your love that glows endlessly. May our bond always sparkle like Diwali lights. Here’s to love, laughter, and diyas that never fade. You make my world brighter — that’s my real Diwali. Celebrating light, love, and you — Happy Choti Diwali! You’re my forever festival of joy. Let’s promise to glow through every dark night together. You’re my Lakshmi and my light. May this Choti Diwali bring us closer and our love deeper. You’re my favourite Diwali memory waiting to happen. Every diya reminds me of your glow in my life. I’m lighting diyas for us — for love that never dims. May our hearts shine brighter than fireworks. You + Me + Light = Perfect Diwali.

Narak Chaturdashi and Choti Diwali Images

Choti Diwali Quotes and Captions for Instagram

Glowing early because why wait for tomorrow? My light, my peace, my festival — Happy Choti Diwali! Sparkles, sweets, and smiles all around Lighting up hearts before the big night! Diyas before deadlines — that’s the vibe Spreading light, laughter, and laddoos Every glow tells a story of hope Just vibes, no voltage Before Diwali, comes the calm — Choti Diwali feels Shining softly tonight, brightly tomorrow Lights on, worries off The pre-Diwali glow hits different! Small festival, big joy Lighting diyas, not drama More sparkle, less stress Little lights, loud laughs Let there be love, laddoos, and light This glow is personal Good vibes only — it’s Choti Diwali! Every diya lit, one worry gone

Here’s hoping you’ve found the perfect wish to light up someone’s day.

May this Narak Chaturdashi bring courage, clarity, and countless moments of joy to your life. Share these wishes, post those glowing captions, and let your messages spread the same warmth as the diyas that fill every home tonight.

Team India TV wishes you and your loved ones a very Happy Narak Chaturdashi and Choti Diwali!