Cherry Blossom Festival Shillong 2025: Dates, tickets, artist lineup, and travel guide Every November, Shillong’s hills turn pastel pink, a fleeting spectacle of cherry blossoms, music, and Meghalaya’s warmth. Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 returns with global stars like Jason Derulo and Diplo, homegrown talent, and pink-dusted trails across Ward’s Lake.

New Delhi:

Every year, when the hills of Shillong don a soft pink hue in November, it is not just nature's show; it is an invitation to revel. The Cherry Blossom Festival represents a unique blend of blooming cherry trees, vibrant culture, and global music, all wrapped within the scenic charm of Meghalaya. This year, the festival returns bigger than ever, offering music, art, nature and festivity for travellers who want an experience, not just a visit.

If you’re planning to be part of the festival on November 14–15, 2025, get ready. From international headliners to local art, and from the jazz-filled streets of Shillong to the cherry-blossom trails of Ward’s Lake, here’s everything you need to know, especially the full events line-up and artists performing.

When is Cherry Blossom Festival Shillong 2025 celebrated?

Dates: November 14–15, 2025.

Where will the Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 take place?

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong (Polo Grounds 2–3), Shillong.

The festival stretches across the city: from the stadium to parks like Ward’s Lake and other scenic spots.

Cherry Blossom Shillong 2025 tickets and entry details

Tickets are live via the official portal.

Sample pricing (Phase 1): General Admission from about INR 2,542 onwards. VIP and Fan-Pit tickets cost more.

Entry rules: ID proof required, each ticket valid for one person only, tickets non-refundable unless the entire event is cancelled.

Book early as numbers are limited.

Event lineup and artists performing this year at Cherry Blossom Shillong 2025

Day 1 – Friday, November 14, 2025

Jason Derulo is a worldwide pop and R&B sensation headlining with a host of energetic electro-pop anthems, accompanied by a cast of dancers. Expect chart-toppers, slick choreography, and a power-packed start to the festival.

The Script: The Irish rock band, known for much-loved anthems like “Hall of Fame” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved”, will make their first-ever performance in India, packing in a soulful punch into Day 1’s lineup.

Nora Fatehi is Bollywood's sensational dancer and singer, who will illuminate the stage in Shillong for the first time at the festival, adding glamour and global energy to the evening.

Other flagged acts: Expect surprise guest artists, regional folk performances, and rising independent musicians from the North-East to open the festival's entertainment line-up.

Day 2 – Saturday, November 15, 2025

Diplo: The Grammy-winning DJ and producer will headline Day 2.

Tyga: The American rapper brings his chart-smashing hits and slick energy to the Shillong stage.

Aqua: The beloved pop group, best known for "Barbie Girl", will take the audience on a nostalgic trip.

Local bands/cultural acts: The festival will also highlight homegrown Khasi and Garo musicians, tribal drummers, and indigenous art collectives.

How to reach Shillong for the Cherry Blossom Festival

Nearest airport: Shillong Airport (Umroi), limited flights; most travellers fly into Guwahati and road-trip to Shillong.

By train: Main rail connection ends at Guwahati; then bus or taxi to Shillong.

Weather and logistics: Nights are cool in November, so pack warmly. Accommodation books up quickly, so book early.

Experience the magic of Cherry Blossom Shillong 2025

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 is more than a concert; it's an experience where flora, music, and hillside culture meet. Whether you're here for the cherry-blossom visuals or the music-filled nights, plan ahead and soak in the magic of the hills.

Let the blossoms fall, beats rise, and Shillong show you how festa in the hills feels.