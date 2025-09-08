Bhupen Hazarika birth anniversary: Photos, speech, essay and wishes in Assamese On September 8, India remembers Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the Bard of Brahmaputra. Here are his photos, essays, and Assamese wishes to honour his legacy.

New Delhi:

September 8 marks the birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary musician, poet, lyricist, and filmmaker often called the 'Bard of Brahmaputra'. Born in Assam in 1926, Hazarika’s timeless songs carried deep social, cultural, and human messages that transcended borders.

His contributions to Indian music and cinema earned him national and international recognition, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Bharat Ratna.

Bhupen Hazarika’s life and work continue to inspire generations. On his birth anniversary, fans share his photos, essays and quotes, while cultural programmes across Assam and beyond celebrate his legacy.

Many also honour him in Assamese, his mother tongue, with birthday wishes, speeches, and tributes that capture the spirit of his creations.

Bhupen Hazarika photo

Fans and cultural institutions share Bhupen Hazarika's photos on his birth anniversary.

(Image Source : PTI)Dr Bhupen Hazarika in a close-up moment, known for blending Assamese folk traditions with universal themes through his songs and poetry.

(Image Source : HTTPS://BHUPENHAZARIKAFOUNDATION.ORG/)A smiling portrait of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, legendary singer, lyricist and composer, remembered for his timeless music and social messages.

Essay on Bhupen Hazarika

Here’s a short essay on Bhupen Hazarika (300–350 words) that can be used by students or as a tribute:

Dr Bhupen Hazarika, born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, Assam, is remembered as the Bard of Brahmaputra. He was a poet, singer, lyricist, musician, and filmmaker whose works carried strong messages of humanity, unity, and justice. Hazarika studied at Banaras Hindu University and later earned a PhD in Mass Communication from Columbia University, USA.

His music was deeply rooted in Assamese folk traditions, yet it carried universal themes. Songs like “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” spoke of equality and compassion, while others celebrated Assam’s culture and nature. He composed music for several films and documentaries, leaving an everlasting mark on Indian cinema.

Bhupen Hazarika was also a social reformer at heart. Through his art, he highlighted issues like poverty, inequality, and human rights. His contributions earned him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan, and India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

He passed away on November 5, 2011, but his voice continues to inspire. His legacy reminds us that music and words can bring people together and build bridges of harmony. The birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika is not only a tribute to an artist but a celebration of values he stood for.

Bhupen Hazarika birthday wishes in Assamese

Here are 20 Assamese birthday wishes/messages:

“Dr Bhupen Hazarikaor janmadinot ghoriyo pranam.” “Bharatar sorbo srestho shilpi Bhupen Hazarikaor xmrone.” “Apuniye Asomar sonali suror prodeep.” “Bhupen da, apunar gaan amari preranār strot.” “Apuniye Asomar gaurab aru Bharatar ratna.” “Apuniye dekhaole je gaan hobo xongramor awaj.” “Pratidin apunar gaani manuhor hridayt baji ase.” “Apunar janmadinot apunak ghoriyo shraddhanjali.” “Brahmaputrar kinarat apunar suri jibonor prerna.” “Bhupen da, apuniye aru shilpi nohoi, ekhon yugor protik.” “Apunar gaan Asom aru Bharatar sorbohara dhon.” “Apuniye dekhailo gaan hobo manuhor shakti.” “Apunar gaani manuhok bhabuk kore aru jibonor path dikhai.” “Bhupen da, apunar janmadinot amari shraddhanjali.” “Apuniye gaani duniyaakei ekatri tola.” “Apunar suror madhuriya amari hridayt jiwanor utsah.” “Apuniye sristi kora gaani ekon jugor awaj.” “Apuniye xmrone amari monot ananto pranam.” “Apuniye Bharatar satya shilpi aru manuhor kobi.” “Bhupen Hazarikaor janmadinot, Asomor hridayt sada jibon.”

Speech on Bhupen Hazarika in Assamese

Here’s a short speech in Assamese for Bhupen Hazarika’s birth anniversary, useful for students or functions:

“Adaraniya upasthit,

Aji Dr Bhupen Hazarikaor janmadin, jetia Asom aru Bharatar manuhor hridayt ekon bisal sristikaror shraddhanjali di ase. Bhupen da kewol ekjon gāyak nohoi, tini asil ekjon kobi, ekjon shilpi, ekjon samaj sudhārak. Tiniye gaani manuhor monor bhabona aru samajor sangram prokash kori asil. ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ jibonor ekon motto buli thakibo. Aji ei bisista dinot, asu amrahokol apunar sristi aru apanuk ananto shraddhanjali janau.”

Dr Bhupen Hazarika was not just an artist but also a voice of the people. His songs spoke of humanity, equality, and the beauty of Assam.

As we celebrate his birth anniversary on September 8, 2025, let us remember his contribution to music, literature, and culture, and continue to share his message of unity and harmony with the world.