  Live Basant Panchami 2026 and Saraswati Puja LIVE: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, wishes, images and updates

Basant Panchami 2026 LIVE updates bring you Saraswati Puja date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, wishes, images and key rituals as the day unfolds across India.

Devotees worship Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami 2026
Devotees worship Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami 2026
Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi:

Basant Panchami marks a gentle shift in the season. Winter starts to loosen its hold. The air feels lighter. For many, the day is tied to Saraswati Puja and the quiet act of seeking clarity, learning and direction. Homes and classrooms turn yellow. Books rest near the altar. Music pauses, if only for a moment, to be acknowledged.

As Basant Panchami 2026 unfolds, this space will carry live updates throughout the day. From the exact Saraswati Puja date and timing to shubh muhurat and puja vidhi, everything you need to know will be here.

We will also share wishes, quotes, images, rangoli ideas, mantras and glimpses of pandals from different places. Whether you are performing the puja at home or simply marking the day in your own way, these updates are meant to keep you informed, quietly and steadily, as the day moves along.

Live updates :Basant Panchami 2026 & Saraswati Puja LIVE Updates

  • 6:50 PM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Significance of Saraswati Puja for students and education

    Saraswati Puja holds special meaning for students because Goddess Saraswati is revered as the source of knowledge, wisdom and learning. On this day, students offer prayers seeking clarity of thought, focus and the ability to understand and retain what they study.

    Books, notebooks and musical instruments are often placed near the idol, symbolising respect for education and the tools of learning. For many, Saraswati Puja is also a quiet reminder that education is not just about marks or degrees, but about discipline, curiosity and lifelong growth.

  • 6:48 PM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Why Basant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati

    Basant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati because it is believed to mark the day of her divine appearance. In Hindu tradition, Saraswati represents knowledge, learning, music, speech and wisdom, all of which are seen as foundations of a balanced life.

    The festival falls at a time when nature begins to renew itself. This shift is linked symbolically to clarity of thought and new beginnings. Worshipping Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami is seen as a way to seek guidance in studies, creative pursuits and intellectual growth, making the day especially important for students and artists.

  • 6:45 PM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Basant Panchami tithi start and end time explained

    The Panchami Tithi of Basant Panchami begins at 2:28 am on January 23, 2026, and ends at 1:46 am on January 24. Since the festival is observed based on the Udaya Tithi, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23. This timing guides devotees in planning Saraswati Puja and related rituals for the day.

  • 6:42 PM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Saraswati Puja 2026: Shubh muhurat and puja timing details

    Saraswati Puja in 2026 will be performed on Thursday, January 23. The most favourable shubh muhurat for worship is from 7:13 am to 12:33 pm, according to the Drik Panchang.

    Devotees consider this window ideal for offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati and seeking blessings for knowledge, learning and clarity.

  • 6:40 PM (IST)Jan 22, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Basant Panchami 2026 tomorrow: Date and timing

    Basant Panchami will be observed tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2026. The Panchami Tithi begins at 2:28 am on the same day and continues till 1:46 am on January 24.

