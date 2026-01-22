Live Basant Panchami 2026 and Saraswati Puja LIVE: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, wishes, images and updates Basant Panchami 2026 LIVE updates bring you Saraswati Puja date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, wishes, images and key rituals as the day unfolds across India.

New Delhi:

Basant Panchami marks a gentle shift in the season. Winter starts to loosen its hold. The air feels lighter. For many, the day is tied to Saraswati Puja and the quiet act of seeking clarity, learning and direction. Homes and classrooms turn yellow. Books rest near the altar. Music pauses, if only for a moment, to be acknowledged.

As Basant Panchami 2026 unfolds, this space will carry live updates throughout the day. From the exact Saraswati Puja date and timing to shubh muhurat and puja vidhi, everything you need to know will be here.

We will also share wishes, quotes, images, rangoli ideas, mantras and glimpses of pandals from different places. Whether you are performing the puja at home or simply marking the day in your own way, these updates are meant to keep you informed, quietly and steadily, as the day moves along.