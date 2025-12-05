Brown Munde energy returns as AP Dhillon brings his 8-city India tour: Dates, venues, ticket info, and more AP Dhillon is back with his biggest India tour yet. The One of One India Tour 2025 covers eight cities with a packed playlist, massive crowds and high-energy performances.

New Delhi:

If you’re a Punjabi music enthusiast, then get ready to go wild! Because AP Dhillon’s massive India tour is back, and it is hitting eight cities this December!

Titled the One of One India Tour 2025, this will be AP Dhillon’s biggest India tour yet, and it officially kicks off on December 5, 2025. He’s bringing the energy to eight cities across India, joined on stage by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

Full list of AP Dhillon tour dates and cities

AP will start off his tour in Ahmedabad and conclude in Jaipur.

He will also cover other major Indian cities, including New Delhi, Ludhiana, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Here is the full schedule for the tour:

December 5, 2025: Ahmedabad

December 7, 2025: New Delhi

December 12, 2025: Ludhiana

December 14, 2025: Pune

December 19, 2025: Bengaluru

December 21, 2025: Kolkata

December 26, 2025: Mumbai

December 28, 2025: Jaipur

Songs AP Dhillon will perform on tour

From fresh tracks such as Afos, STFU, Without Me, and Thodi Si Daaru to all-time fan favourites such as Brown Munde, Excuses, Insane, Summer High, and With You, AP’s shows will have it all. One can expect over-enthusiastic crowds, spectacular lighting, and terrific sound at the shows.

More than just music: A heartfelt homecoming for AP Dhillon

For AP, who has spent his formative years in India, the tour is extremely special. “India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art,” he had recently said.

Given his past shows, we can safely say that every show will be more than just a gig. It’s going to be a full celebration of vibes, memories, and energy. If you love Punjabi music, or you love good concerts at all, this tour is definitely more than worth it.

AP Dhillon Concert Tickets

The tickets for the shows are available online on BookMyShow.com. The ticket prices start at Rs 999 and go up to over Rs 7 lakh. The Rs 7-lakh ticket grants entry to 15 people on a VVIP - Crystal Table. Partial seating with elevated viewing platform, dedicated entry lanes and washrooms, gourmet food, 8 premium liquor bottles, 24 beers, and 24 energy drinks are included in the package. So, go and grab your tickets before they are sold out!