Annabhau Sathe Jayanti 2025: Quotes, wishes, images, status, captions and speech

Annabhau Sathe Jayanti 2025

Annabhau Sathe Jayanti, observed every year on August 1, marks the birth anniversary of Shahir Annabhau Sathe: a revolutionary writer, social reformer, and people's poet who gave voice to the struggles of the marginalised.

Born in 1920 in a Dalit Matang family, Sathe rose above extreme poverty to become a powerful literary figure and a key contributor to the progressive literature movement in Maharashtra. His stories, songs, and novels reflected the pain and resistance of the working class, and his writing became a force for change.

This day is celebrated across Maharashtra and other parts of India to pay tribute to his legacy. On this occasion, people share Annabhau Sathe Jayanti wishes, quotes, status updates, and speeches to remember his contribution to literature and social equality.

In this article, you’ll find curated messages, Marathi quotes, captions, and speeches in both Marathi and English that you can use for social media posts, school events, and community programs.

Annabhau Sathe Jayanti wishes

Tribute to the people's poet Annabhau Sathe on his birth anniversary. May his thoughts continue to guide us toward equality and justice.

Remembering the legendary writer and social reformer Annabhau Sathe, who gave voice to the voiceless. Heartfelt wishes on his Jayanti.

On Annabhau Sathe Jayanti, let us honour the spirit of resistance and reform that his writings continue to inspire.

His words sparked revolutions, and his life stood for justice. Salute to the visionary Annabhau Sathe on his Jayanti.

May the legacy of Annabhau Sathe inspire future generations to stand for truth, dignity, and equality.

Wishing you strength and inspiration from the life of Annabhau Sathe, a true warrior of social change.

Annabhau Sathe's literature was a mirror of society and a torch for the oppressed. Remembering him with deep respect on his Jayanti.

Let us carry forward the ideals of equality, awareness, and activism on Annabhau Sathe Jayanti.

Today, we remember a voice that spoke fearlessly for the downtrodden. Honouring Annabhau Sathe’s legacy.

Heartfelt wishes on the birth anniversary of Annabhau Sathe, a literary icon and a champion of the marginalised.

Annabhau Sathe Jayanti Shubhechha

Janatecha kavi Annabhau Sathe yanna Jayanti nimitt shat shat pranam. Tyanchya vicharancha margdarshan amhala hamesha milot.

Samajik nyayacha deep petavnarya mahan sahityikala abhinandan. Annabhau Sathe Jayanti chya shubhechha.

Lekhanatun krantichi jwala petavnarya Annabhau Sathe yanchya smrutila vinamra abhivadan.

Shoshit ani dalit vargacha dard vyakta karanarya kavyatil shabdancha samarthya aajhi prerna denare aahe. Jayanti chya shubhechha.

Annabhau Sathe yanchya sahityatun samatecha prakash phera. Jayanti nimitt tyanchya smrutila naman.

Annabhau Sathe yanchya jivanatil sangharsh aani tyanchya lekhanacha asim prabhav aajhi janatechya hrudayat jagrut aahe.

Samajik samatecha sandesh denarya Annabhau Sathe yanna Jayanti nimitt abhinandan aani naman.

Lekhak, kalavant, ani samajik yoddha Annabhau Sathe yanchya Jayanti dinachya hardik shubhechha.

Samajik badlavachya ladayat lekhanala hathyar banavnaraya Annabhau Sathe yanna hrudayapurvak abhivadan.

Garib, kamgar, ani dalit vargacha awaaz banlelya Annabhau Sathe yanchya Jayanti nimitt aaplya hrudayapurvak shubhechha.

Annabhau Sathe Jayanti Quotes in Marathi

These quotes reflect the strength of his words and vision.

Sahitya he shastra nahi, to samajache shastra aahe.

Mazya lekhanatun garibanchi hak ani vedna ughadli gele aahe.

Nyaya milava mhanje fakt lekhan karne nahi, tyasathi ladhava lagto.

Janatecha dard jananyasathi janmala aalo.

Annabhau Sathe Jayanti status

Use these status lines to express your respect for his legacy.

Annabhau Sathe yanchya vicharanche palan karun samatecha marg swikarava.

Samajik parivartanacha mukhpatra asnarya Annabhau Sathe yanna shat shat pranam.

Lekhanatun krantichi jwala petavnare Annabhau Sathe yanna smaran.

Annabhau Sathe Jayanti captions in Marathi

Short and impactful captions for social media posts.

Samatecha kavi, samajacha yoddha – Annabhau Sathe.

Lekhanatun ladhat rahilela krantikarak.

Dalitancha awaaz hote Annabhau Sathe.

Tyanchya vicharancha prakash aajahi margdarshak aahe.

Annabhau Sathe Jayanti images

These images help you celebrate this important day. Check them out:

(Image Source : AI IMAGE GENERATED VIA COPILOT)Celebrate Annabhau Sathe Jayanti 2025

(Image Source : AI IMAGE GENERATED VIA COPILOT)Annabhau Sathe Jayanti 2025

Annabhau Sathe Jayanti Bhashan in Marathi

Marathi Speech (Short and Event-Friendly):

Namaskar,

Aaj aapan ek aashevadi, samajik krantikarak, ani janatecha kavi Annabhau Sathe yanchya Jayanti cha avsar sathavtoy. Tyanchya sahityatun samajik asamanteviruddh ladhnaara ek prabal awaaz samor ala. Dalit, kamgar, ani garib yanchya jeevanatil dard tyanni lekhanatun pragat kela. Aapan sarvanni tyanchya vicharancha anusaran karun samatecha marg swikarava. Dhanyavaad.

Annabhau Sathe Jayanti speech in English

English Speech (Brief and Ideal for School/College Events):

Good morning, everyone,

Today, we gather to commemorate the birth anniversary of Annabhau Sathe, a powerful voice of the oppressed and a writer who used his pen as a weapon for social change. His works gave strength to the marginalised and highlighted the injustices of the time. Let us honour his legacy by striving for equality, dignity, and justice for all. Thank you.

Annabhau Sathe Jayanti is not just a day of remembrance; it is a call to action. His words continue to inspire change and uplift those who remain unheard. Whether you are attending an event, giving a speech, or sharing a message on social media, use this day to reflect on the values he stood for.