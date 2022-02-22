When is Maha Shivratri 2022; know the auspicious time, significance and method of worship

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Maha Shivratri 2022!

Maha Shivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha of Falgun month. This festival has a lot of importance in Hinduism. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day gives special benefits to a person. This time the festival of Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on 1st March 2022, which is a Thursday. According to the scriptures, it is believed that the universe came into being on the day of Maha Shivaratri.

At the same time, it is also believed that Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati got married on this day. The description of Shivratri is found in Garuda Purana, Skanda Purana, Padma Purana and Agnipuran etc. It is said that on the day of Maha Shivratri, the person who worships Lord Shiva with bael leaves and wakes up at night and chants the mantras of God, Lord Shiva bestows him with joy and salvation.

Auspicious time of Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri will start from 3:16 am on 1st March and will continue till 10 am on 2nd March.

Time of the first Prahar - On March 1, from 6.21 pm to 9.27 pm

Time of the second Prahar - On March 1, from 9:27 pm to 12.33 am

Time of the third Prahar - On March 1, from 12:33 pm to 3:39 am on March 2

Time of the fourth Prahar: On March 2, from 3:39 am to 6.45 am

Parana time – On March 2, after 6.45 am in the morning

Worship method of Mahashivratri

On the day of Maha Shivratri, first, apply the sandal paste on the Shivling and then bathe it with Panchamrit. Chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' after this. After worshipping Lord Shiva, offer a mixture of sesame, rice and ghee along with one whole fruit. Generally, people offer dried coconut as a sacrifice. people laos observe fast or vrat on Maha Shivratri. Feeding Brahmins and donating lamps on this day is also considered auspicious.

There are also different opinions regarding the worship method of Maha Shivratri -

According to Sanatan Dharma, bathing of shivling should be done with milk in the first prahar of the night, with curd in the second, with ghee in the third and with honey in the fourth prahar. There are also mantras for bathing Shivling in all the four prahars-