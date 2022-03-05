Time for sisters to come together and build their 'queendoms' this International Women's Day 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Women's Day 2022

"Women are the real architects of society." - Cher. International Women's Day is here. Every year, this day is celebrated on March 8 to honour the achievements and contributions of women in different spheres. "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow" is this year's theme for International Women's Day. With gender equality being the major issue, sisterhood becomes highly important! Women can be powerful allies and support other women today. Now is the time for sisters to join together. Women supporting women can be a powerful tool against fighting the odds, against discrimination, disparity, inequality, assaults.

We have always heard that "women seem to discourage or pull women down for growth" rather than supporting them. But this isn't true! From a young age, women are supporting each other to bring stability and build a good connection. Be it at the workplace, after marriage, at events, women have always encouraged and helped each other in building a better future.

Is there anything more powerful than an outstretched hand of another woman in your direction and life? No! Whether it is a mother-in-law helping her daughter-in-law manage office and household work together or managing kids at home while their mom is professionally engaged in the office, a woman's support is very important to manage things effectively.

Most importantly, women these days understand the importance of being educated and independent. To stand equal to men, women need to be updated, educated and knowledgeable. With this thought in mind, many women are joining in and helping other women to get the basic education, guidance and training. Not just studies, they are also making them well versed with their basic right to education and life, which many are actually unaware of. To support this idea, Sony TV made an interesting television drama series 'Ekk Nayi Pehchaan.' The series cast veteran Bollywood actresses Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure along with Krystle D'Souza and Karan Sharma.

Ek Nayi Pehchaan focuses on the relationship between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law, where the latter encourages the former to be educated. Sakshi realises that even though Sharda is a perfect homemaker she lacks self-confidence as she is illiterate. Due to this, Sharda is always humiliated by her husband and friends. This makes Sakshi, enrol Sharda in an educational institution. Initially, nobody in the family supports Sharda but she is often motivated by Sakshi to carry on with her studies.

After being educated, Sharda goes on to start her own small business and takes an independent stand for herself in the male dominant society. This proves that when 'Women step up, They climb up' as Michelle Obama said 'there is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.'