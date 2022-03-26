The Red Fort Festival: Shaan, Raghu Dixit, Papon and others to perform, full itinerary of 10-day cultural fest

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is an initiative of the Govt of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. Under the aegis of AKAM, the Ministry of Culture and Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Monument Mitra, Red Fort, along with its implementation partner, Sabhyata Foundation are organizing a 10-day cultural festival called Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, at the Red Fort in Delhi. The date and time are as follows -
March 25 (Friday) – April 3, 2022 (Sunday)
11 am to 10 pm at Red Fort, Delhi
The Red Fort, located in the heart of Delhi is an iconic symbol of India’s unity and independence. This festival will bring alive the soul of India through mesmerising dances and music, regional cuisines, beautiful handicrafts and artisans from every part of India and immersive experiences and exhibitions all under one roof.
To celebrate India’s glorious history and future, a projection mapping show will be organised on the front facade of the Red Fort called Matrubhoomi which will showcase India’s fascinating journey from one golden era to another.
Here is a full list of events that will be organised as part of this 10-day festival.
25th March, Friday
08:00 to 08:15 pm Josh of India by Prince Dance Group, ORISSA
08:30 to 10:00 pm Shaan Live in Concert
26th March, Saturday
08:00 to 08:30 pm Dances of India by Maitriyee Pahari
08:30 to 10:00 pm Popular Bollywood Punjabi Pop Music by Yuvraj Hans
27th March, Sunday
08:00 to 09:00 pm Traditional Rajasthani Manganiyar by Babu Khan
09:00 to 10:00 pm Contemporary Folk Fusion music by Raghu Dixit
28th March, Monday
08:00 to 09:00 pm New World Music with Indian Raagas & Mantras by Gharana Fusion
09:00 to 10:00 pm Remembering Lata Mangeshkar by Chetna Bhardwaj
29th March, Tuesday
08:00 to 09:00 pm Anokhe Vastra - Puppet Theatre by Dadi Pudumjee
09:00 to 10:00 pm Unplugged Bollywood hits by Ehsaas with Suryaveer
30th March, Wednesday
08:00 to 08:50 pm Acrobatic Dance by Bombfire
New Age Flute - Child Prodigy Suleiman Ali
09:00 to 10:00 pm Dil Hai Hindustani by Khuda Baksh
31st March, Thursday
08:00 to 08:30 pm Whirling Dervishes on Wheels
08:30 to 10:00 pm Swatantra Rock by Eka Band
1st April, Friday
07:00 to 09:00 pm Hindustani Classical by Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan
09:00 to 10:00 pm Sufi by Nizami Brothers
2nd April, Saturday
07:00 to 09:00 pm Fusion Music by Dr. L Subramaniam
09:00 to 10:00 pm Indian Idol Fame Salman Ali
3rd April, Sunday
08:00 to 08:30 pm Dances of India by Maitriyee Pahari
8:30 to 10 pm Papon Live in Concert
Interested parties can participate by registering at www.RedFortEvents.com/register.