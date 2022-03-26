The Red Fort Festival: Shaan, Raghu Dixit, Papon and others to perform, full itinerary of 10-day cultural fest

Saturday, March 26, 2022
     
The Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, will take place from March 25 to April 3, 2022, at the country's iconic 17th-century monument in New Delhi, the Red Fort. A lot of music, dance and other cultural events are planned as part of this fest.

Updated on: March 26, 2022 9:37 IST
Raghu Dixit and Shaan to perform at Red Fort

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is an initiative of the Govt of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. Under the aegis of AKAM, the Ministry of Culture and Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Monument Mitra, Red Fort, along with its implementation partner, Sabhyata Foundation are organizing a 10-day cultural festival called Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, at the Red Fort in Delhi. The date and time are as follows - 

March 25 (Friday) – April 3, 2022 (Sunday)

11 am to 10 pm at Red Fort, Delhi

The Red Fort, located in the heart of Delhi is an iconic symbol of India’s unity and independence. This festival will bring alive the soul of India through mesmerising dances and music, regional cuisines, beautiful handicrafts and artisans from every part of India and immersive experiences and exhibitions all under one roof. 

To celebrate India’s glorious history and future, a projection mapping show will be organised on the front facade of the Red Fort called Matrubhoomi which will showcase India’s fascinating journey from one golden era to another.

Here is a full list of events that will be organised as part of this 10-day festival.

25th March, Friday

08:00 to 08:15 pm Josh of India by Prince Dance Group, ORISSA
08:30 to 10:00 pm Shaan Live in Concert

26th March, Saturday

08:00 to 08:30 pm Dances of India by Maitriyee Pahari 
08:30 to 10:00 pm Popular Bollywood Punjabi Pop Music by Yuvraj Hans

27th March, Sunday

08:00 to 09:00 pm Traditional Rajasthani Manganiyar by Babu Khan 
09:00 to 10:00 pm Contemporary Folk Fusion music by Raghu Dixit

28th March, Monday

08:00 to 09:00 pm New World Music with Indian Raagas & Mantras by Gharana Fusion
09:00 to 10:00 pm Remembering Lata Mangeshkar by Chetna Bhardwaj 
 

29th March, Tuesday

08:00 to 09:00 pm Anokhe Vastra - Puppet Theatre by Dadi Pudumjee
09:00 to 10:00 pm Unplugged Bollywood hits by Ehsaas with Suryaveer

30th March, Wednesday

08:00 to 08:50 pm Acrobatic Dance by Bombfire 
New Age Flute - Child Prodigy Suleiman Ali 
09:00 to 10:00 pm Dil Hai Hindustani by Khuda Baksh 

31st March, Thursday

08:00 to 08:30 pm Whirling Dervishes on Wheels 
08:30 to 10:00 pm Swatantra Rock by Eka Band 

1st April, Friday

07:00 to 09:00 pm Hindustani Classical by Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan
09:00 to 10:00 pm Sufi by Nizami Brothers 

2nd April, Saturday

07:00 to 09:00 pm Fusion Music by Dr. L Subramaniam
09:00 to 10:00 pm Indian Idol Fame Salman Ali 

3rd April, Sunday

08:00 to 08:30 pm Dances of India by Maitriyee Pahari 
8:30 to 10 pm Papon Live in Concert

Interested parties can participate by registering at www.RedFortEvents.com/register.

 

