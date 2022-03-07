The not so subtle art of mansplaining: If someone tells you 'Bro trust me', call out the mansplainer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

In your office, get-togethers and social events have you ever come across a person who is as riveting as he is offensive. Often, this set of species in a condescending tone tells you, 'Bro, trust me." "This is nothing, you know what happened with me!" "What she means to say is..." If you can sense misogyny around them with a distinguishable superiority complex and of course, a habit of constantly interrupting you, congratulations, you have met a mansplainer!

You may feel judgemental in the initial few minutes of meeting them but as the evening progresses, these creatures somehow manage to become more loathsome and unbearable. I pity you if you have had to sit with them till nightfall.

The not so subtle art of Mansplaining

Blessed with entitlement, these Mansplainers take themselves a little too seriously. They like to believe their opinions are facts. When engaged with a view contrary to theirs– like which is the best Bollywood film ever, they'd probably tear the curtains down, tell you random box office numbers and when you try to hold a mirror, they'd scream, shout and stand angsty like a manchild.

These mansplainers speak to women like they’re cute little girls who need to be complimented for their pigtails. More distinctively, they'll state the obvious like how the tech industry is progressing in terms of gadgets and give you an example of a toilet seat with lights as if it’s a concept only somebody with a PhD in computing would understand. Naturally, their idea of having fun is getting drunk and misbehaving because eating with your bunch at your happy place is for losers.

Statutory warning: Do not crack a joke at their expense. They are highly explosive and may get on your nerves even sooner.

How to know if you're mansplaining?

One can only guess why these mansplainers are the way they are. Nevertheless, actor Jeff Daniels thinks mansplaining ‘qualifies as a disease’. Speaking to Today, he said, "Understanding that mansplaining is a real thing and that it probably qualifies as a disease and that you should get the suitable medication."

Considering Daniels' explanation, like every disease has certain symptoms, this one has too. In the year 2018, author Kim Goodwin, shared a flow chart that went viral on social media. It simplifies systemic sexism and what you shouldn't do to be called a mansplainer.

How to escape mansplaining?

As much as you may want to have a spell that could avada kedavra mansplaining, it does not exist. Regardless, what exists is the word 'NO'. You might think stooping down to a mansplainer's level is not worth it but don't forget someone has to carry the baton.

As much as it may be painful for you, call out the mansplainers. Even if their entourage treats them like a spoilt brat and spoon-feeds to their demands, you don't need to. Don't let their chauvinism reign over you. No one should feel ridiculed due to his or her gender. So, the next time you see someone mansplaining you, call them out!