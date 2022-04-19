Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Know date, auspicious time, puja vidhi and mantras to worship Lord Ganesha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sankashti Chaturthi 2022

Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on April 19 (Tuesday). On this day, the devotees of Lord Ganesha keep a day-long fast and break it only after performing Lord Ganapati puja and sighting the Moon in the evening. Chaturthi date will remain till 01:52 pm on April 20. That is, on the Chaturthi date, the moonrise will happen only on 19 April.

It is to be noted that Lord Ganesha is worshiped on the Chaturthi of both Krishna and Shukla Paksha every month. The Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of every month is celebrated as Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, while the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha of every month is celebrated as Vainayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi.

Auspicious time of Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi

Chaturthi date starts - April 19, Tuesday at 04:38 in the evening

Chaturthi date ends - 20 April till 01:52 pm

Moonrise time - 09:50 pm

Worship method of Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast

On this day, wake up in the morning and take a bath.

After that meditate on Ganapati.

Now spread a clean yellow cloth on a post and place the idol of Lord Ganesha on it.

Then sanctify the whole place by sprinkling Ganga water.

After this, offer water to Lord Ganesha with the help of flowers.

After this, apply roli, akshat and silver work.

Offer red colored flowers, Janeu, Doob, betel nut, cloves, cardamom and any sweets in the paan.

After this, offer modak in coconut and bhog.

Offer dakshina to Ganesh ji and offer him 21 laddoos.

After offering all the ingredients, worship Lord Ganesha with incense, lamp and incense sticks.

Chant this mantra:

Vakratund Mahakaya Suryakoti Samprabha

In Nirvighnam Kuru, God is all-karyashu always.

Or

Chant 'Shri Gam Ganapataye Namah'.

In the end, complete your fast by offering Arghya to the Moon in the given Muhurta.