Parashurama Jayanti 2022: Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Importance

Parshuram Jayanti 2022: According to the Hindu calendar, the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram is celebrated on Tritiya of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh which happens to be on May 3 this year. Akshaya Tritiya is also celebrated on this day. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Parashurama was born in Pradosh period on Tritiya Tithi of Vaishakh month. Lord Parashurama is considered to be the sixth form of Lord Vishnu. It is said about Lord Parashuram that he is still alive today.

Parashurama Jayanti 2022 Subh Muhurat

Tritiya date start--5:20 am on May 3

Tritiya date ends --7.30 am on May 4

Parashurama Jayanti 2022 Puja Vidhi

On Tritiya Tithi, wake up early in the morning at Brahma Muhurta, take a bath in the morning after finishing all the household chores. Clean the temple by wearing fresh clothes and place a picture or idol of Lord Parashurama by laying a red cloth in a checkpoint. After this, offer water, akshat, flowers, roli, tulsi dal and sandalwood. Offer sweets and fruits in the bhog. Worship Lord Parshuram and perform aarti by lighting a ghee lamp. Those who are fasting should eat fruits and do not consume grains.

Mantras of Lord Parshuram

ॐ ब्रह्मक्षत्राय विद्महे क्षत्रियान्ताय धीमहि तन्नो राम: प्रचोदयात्।।

ॐ जामदग्न्याय विद्महे महावीराय धीमहि तन्नो परशुराम: प्रचोदयात्।।

Parashurama Jayanti 2022 importance

Parshuram Jayanti has special significance in Hinduism. It is believed that by observing fast on this day, one gets salvation. Those who are childless, if they keep fast on this day, they get a son as Lord Vishnu shower its blessings. Lord Parashurama is the only disciple of Lord Shiva, by doing severe penance, Parashurama had pleased Lord Shiva and he got Parashu (Pharsa) as a blessing.