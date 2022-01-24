National Girl Child Day 2022: History, theme and significance | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SURENDER_25 Representative image

Every year India celebrates National Girl Child Day on January 24. In 2008, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, decided to celebrate this day to offer support and opportunities to the girl child in India.

National Girl Child Day History

National Girl Child Day is an initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It was announced in the year 2008. The day is aimed to spread awareness and empower girls from all around the country. The day is celebrated with multiple programs including awareness campaigns about Save the Girl Child, child sex ratios, and the creation of a healthy and safe environment for girls.

National Girl Child Day 2022 Theme

The day is observed with a unique theme every year. In 2019, the day was celebrated with the theme, 'Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow'. The theme for this year is yet to be announced.

National Girl Child Day 2022 Significance

On National Girl Child Day, various government agencies celebrate girl child and their accomplishments in various fields. The government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity. The day is to especially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity.

National Girl Child Day 2022 celebrations with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on Monday (January 24). For the fisrt time digital certificates will be conferred on the awardees for the year 2022 and 2021 using 'Blockchain Technology'. This technology is being used for the first time for giving certificates to awardees. The Government of India has been conferring the PMRBP awards as the recognition to children residing in India, above the age of five years and not exceeding 18 years for their exceptional achievement in six categories, namely Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art and Culture, and Bravery.

These Awards are conferred by the President in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Prime Minister also interacts with these awardees every year. The awardees of PMRBP also take part in the Republic Day parade every year. "However, in view of Covid-19 situation in the country, it has not been possible to organise the award ceremony at New Delhi this year.

"On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on January 24 and as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Modi would interact virtually with the winners of PMRBP-2022," said the government.

The children along with their parents and concerned District Magistrates of their respective districts would join the event from their district Headquarters. This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs one lakh and certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners.