Makar Sankranti 2022: Donate THESE things for happiness and prosperity

This year the festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 14 January (Friday). The festival holds a special significance of its own and is celebrated when the Sun enters Capricorn during Uttarayan. Apart from bathing in the Ganges, making donations on this day hold great importance. It is said that doing charity on this day brings happiness and prosperity in life. Interestingly, if some special things are donated on Makar Sankranti, then not only will your 'Shani Dosh' go away, but your career will also catch a faster pace.

Take a look at what you should donate on the occasion to have a prosperous year ahead:

Dish made of rice and lentils (Khichdi)

Eating and sharing khichdi on the day of Makar Sankranti is considered auspicious. If you want to donate khichdi, then prepare it by mixing rice with black urad dal and donate it. If you want to donate raw khichdi, then you can donate urad dal, rice, turmeric salt and desi ghee by keeping it in different utensils. Since urad is a symbol of Shani, its donation will remove Shani dosha and since rice is said to be a renewable grain. If you donate rice, you get a hundred times its virtue.

Til/ Sesame seed

On this day, sesame seeds are cracked, sesame laddoos and other dishes are eaten. But at the same time the donation of sesame is also of great importance. Since sesame is related to Shani Dev, so donating sesame seeds removes Shani Dosha. It is said that his son Shani Dev used only black sesame seeds to please the angry Sun God. Therefore, donating sesame seeds on this day is considered very auspicious. With this, Shani dosha ends and Sun God is pleased.

Black things

Black things including black blankets, black clothes, or other items should be given to the needy. This will remove Shani Dosh as well as the effect of Rahu will stay away from your life. But keep in mind that do not donate old stuff. Donating blankets will give relief to the needy in the cold, due to which Shani Dev will be pleased with you.

Jaggery and Ghee

It is said in the scriptures that both jaggery and desi ghee are related to the Guru. This time coincidentally, Makar Sankranti is falling on Friday, so while donating, keep in mind that if you remember Maa Lakshmi while donating things that will be considered auspicious. With the donation of pure ghee, the Guru will give new heights and speed to your career, while the donation of jaggery removes Shani Dosha and Guru Dosha.