Lohri 2022: Some interesting facts, significance about this harvest festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Lohri 2022: Some interesting facts about this harvest festival

The third wave of Covid-19 has cast a shadow on the celebrations of various festivals but it has not dimmed the enthusiasm people have for Lohri. The harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year marks the end of winter and the time to harvest rabi crops. As the festival is around the corner, people across the country are gearing up to light the bonfire, whirl around it singing Punjabi folk songs, and popping sesame seeds, popcorn, jaggery, and rewaris. This is an important Hindu festival in North India especially in the states of Punjab and Haryana. However, before you dive into the celebration mode, know what makes this festival special.

Here are the significance and interesting facts about the joyous festival of Lohri that you might not know-

Lohri holds great significance among farmers. On this day, they thank the almighty for a bountiful harvest of crops and forth on the occasion.

Lohri is also known as Maghi as it is celebrated in the month of 'maagh'. Other than this, it is also called as 'Lohi' in Punjabi.

During the 19th century, revenue for winter crops was collected on this day or Sankrant which is celebrated the next day of Lohri on January 14.

In houses that have recently had a marriage or childbirth, the celebrations of the festival are observed at a grand scale, otherwise, people usually have private Lohri celebrations, in their houses.

The most joyous part of Lohri is when people whirl around the bonfire singing folk songs. Ladies perform 'gidda' and sing 'Sundar Mundariye' song which holds special significance according to Hindu rituals.

'Sundar Mundariye' song has words to express gratitude to 'Dulla Bhatti.' The tale behind the main song is known by a very few. "The theme of many folk songs of this festival is Dulla Bhatti, a man who lived in Punjab during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar", Amritsar resident Sheila Taneja told ANI.

During the Lohri celebrations, children go around homes singing the traditional folk songs and asking for gifts just like 'Eidi' on Eid and candies on Halloween.

In states like Punjab and Haryana, kite flying competition is also observed. Markets are filled with aromatic traditional delicacies like gajak, peanuts, and popcorns.

With the Omicron Covid variant scare looming on us, it is warned that everyone celebrates the festival after taking all the safety precautions and in the privacy of their homes.

Happy Lohri 2022!